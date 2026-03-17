Ravens Still Must Address These Four Massive Roster Holes

The Baltimore Ravens have done plenty to address their biggest needs during the offseason.

Trey Hendrickson finally gives the team an elite edge rusher they have been missing since Terrell Suggs, and offensive guard John Simpson solves a big issue at guard. Even the smaller moves, like re-signing Chidobe Awuzie and Tyler Huntley, give the Ravens the depth and experience they need.

Despite the moves they have made, the Ravens still have many roster questions to resolve before they head to mini-camp and training camp. Here's a look at four of them that need to get fixed as soon as possible.

Wide Receiver

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Outside of Zay Flowers, this Ravens wide receiver room will make the fan base nervous. Rashod Bateman has shown in the past to be a very good pass catcher, but last season added some doubt there. It would be a surprise if the Ravens didn't use the draft or found a veteran to give them another solid receiver for Lamar Jackson to throw to.

Defensive Tackle

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Everything about this position depends on Nnamdi Madubuike and whether he can get back on the field in 2026. Travis Jones is a great player, but John Jenkins is 36 and will eventually need to be replaced. Look for Baltimore to address this position through the NFL Draft, building depth.

Interior Offensive Line

New York Jets guard John Simpson | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The loss of Linderbaum is a crushing blow to a Ravens offensive line that already has major problems at both guard positions. Baltimore signed Danny Pinter to be their backup center, but he and Corey Bullock are not enough to solve the center position. Expect the Ravens to use the NFL Draft to find their starter there.

As for the guard position, Simpson gives Baltimore stability at one of the guard positions, but Andrew Vorhees and Emery Jones Jr. will battle for the other starting guard spot. There's a real chance the Ravens also use the draft to find a future starter if they don't believe in Vorhees or Jones.

Edge Rusher

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just because Hendrickson is on the roster doesn't mean their edge rushing problems are all solved. Mike Green is a nice prospect, but he's got some more development he needs to go through, and the depth at edge rusher is not deep right now. Baltimore is going to have to address some of it through free agency, but more importantly, use one of their first three picks on an edge rusher who can play right away.

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