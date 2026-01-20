Chris Canty Explains Why Ravens HC Job is Better Than Bills

With the Baltimore Ravens deep into the interview process to find a new head coach, a new debate has emerged over which job is the best in the NFL.

The top two jobs considered the best head-coach openings in the NFL are the Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. ESPN's First Take crew tackled the debate, with former Ravens defensive lineman Chris Canty making his feelings known on which job is better.

"The head coach of Lamar Jackson. To me, you got an organization that already has championship pedigree. You got an owner in Steve Bisciotti that has hardware in the trophy case, so that's a great place to start. The Baltimore Ravens, in the future years, has more salary cap flexibility," he said.

"They're the same when it comes to draft picks that they have over the next few-year span, but when I do a deep dive and look at both of these opportunities, to me, it just seems like the one in Baltimore presents itself as of better of the two because there is a lower bar to clear when it comes to the competition in the division."

Is Ravens job really better than Bills' opening?

The first part of that question to break down is whether a coach would rather have Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen as their quarterback. Jackson has won two MVPs to Allen's one, but both players have only reached the AFC championship game, with neither appearing in a Super Bowl.

Ravens fans know all too well how athletically gifted Jackson is as a runner, but his passing skills have improved to the point that he can match any of the other quarterbacks in the NFL. With everything Jackson can do, it's hard to deny that he's been the better quarterback than Allen, even if 2025 wasn't the best for him.

As for the overall roster, the Ravens, despite the many injuries they suffered during the 2025 campaign, have enough talent to compete with the Bills. With Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and the tackles and center around Jackson, the offense is stellar. The defense has some good pieces, but if they can add an elite pass rusher, it will completely change the team's outlook.

Buffalo might have been closer to the Super Bowl in 2025, but with the talent and potential the Ravens have, there is no telling how good they can be with the right coach in place and Jackson back to 100% healthy.

