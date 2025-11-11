Ravens Veteran CB Status Uncertain Following Finger Injury
Marlon Humphrey’s availability for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain after picking up a finger injury during last week’s practice. Despite the injury, the cornerback suited up to take on the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium.
The veteran CB recorded an interception that led to a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter while playing in protective wrapping. Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media as the Ravens gear up for the game against the Browns and indicated that Humphrey could undergo surgery as soon as this week.
“Yeah, he might need to get something done to tighten it up,” Harbaugh said. “He can play right away, maybe the week or may take a week to get him back from that if he does decide to do surgery. But it will be only a week at most.”
“When you say a week, then I'm thinking maybe two, but maybe none. So if he decides to play with it and keep it wrapped up, then he could play in this game. So that's where he is at right now.”
Marlon Humphrey’s First Interception Despite Injury
Humphrey compiled four tackles (two solo) and one crucial interception while protecting his injured finger throughout the game in a 27-19 win over the Vikings. He exited the field late in the fourth quarter, most likely as a precautionary measure.
"He's got a finger thing that happened in practice, so he was dealing with that,” Harbaugh said following the win over the Vikings. “You probably noticed it all wrapped up there. And he still caught the interception...He probably wanted to protect it a little bit, but I didn't see him not make a tackle."
Humphrey recorded a career-high six interceptions last season but didn’t have any in 2025 entering the game against the Vikings. Through ten games in 2025, he has recorded 33 tackles and one forced fumble to go with his newly recorded interception against Minnesota.
Baltimore Fighting for AFC North Title
The Ravens have climbed up to a 4-5 record after an ugly 1-5 start to the season. They are in contention for the division title despite their disastrous start. They will be on the road this week to take on the Browns at Huntington Field.
Dillon Gabriel’s Browns are one of the most struggling teams this season and currently sit at the bottom of the AFC North with a 2-7 record. With the kind of performance the Ravens’ defense showed against the Vikings, it might be enough to take the team over the line even without Humphrey.
