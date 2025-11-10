Winners and Losers From Ravens' Gritty Win Over Vikings
In a Week 10 game between two teams looking to build momentum in the second half of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Baltimore Ravens beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-19 in the second leg of their three-game road stint. The triumph improved their record to 4-5 and moved them within a game of the AFC North lead following the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Here are the standouts who put them in position to prevail and those whose future prospects were hurt, as well as a key area of improvement in the team's third straight win.
Winners
DC Zach Orr: The second-year play-caller remains on a heater when it comes to cooking up masterful game plans that his players continue to masterfully execute, dating back to Week 6. While the Ravens allowed 100-plus yards rushing for the first time since Week 5, they held a fourth straight opponent to under 20 yards and they forced three turnovers for the second week in a row. Head coach John Harbaugh said Orr "called a wonderful game" with how dialed-up pressures and coverages that got the Vikings offense out of rhythm and off the field after a strong start.
QB Lamar Jackson: The two-time league MVP didn't have a spectacular outing as runner or passer in this game, but he made the plays with his arm and legs when they needed to be made to move the chains, get into scoring position and take care of the ball, unlike the quarterback on the other team. In his second game back from injury against one of the best defenses in the league, he only accounted for nearly two-thirds of the Ravens' total yards on offense and picked up his 73rd career win in his 100th career start.
Undrafted rookies: The Ravens had a trio of unheralded first-year pros who had profound impacts in this game, primarily on special teams, but one made some key contributions on defense as well. Safety Keondre Jackson continued to not only energize the kickoff unit, but make plays on it as he recorded his first career forced fumble and fumble recovery. Inside linebacker Jay Higgins recorded his second forced fumble on a kickoff in the last three games and led the team in special teams tackles with a pair. Nickel cornerback Keyon Martin made three excellent and highly impactful solo tackles, the first of which came while covering a punt to limit the returner to no yards and the next two came on the Vikings' final possession of the game and were instrumental in keeping the clock running.
Running game: Through the first five weeks of the regular season, the Ravens struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack, but have since gotten back to their usually potent and punishing selves on the ground. While they struggled to find traction early on, the latter portion of the second quarter was when they began to find their footing, and they leaned on the Vikings more and more in the second half until their will started to break. Baltimore finished with 152 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, marking their fourth straight game of 150-plus rushing yards.
DB Malaki Starks: The first-round rookie safety followed the best game of his young career with another incredibly strong one where he made impactful plays all over the field. He recorded his second career interception on an overthrow deep down the middle of the field and made a nice open-field tackle to snuff out a screen before it had a chance to move the chains.
EDGE Dre'Mont Jones: After being on the team for less than a week, the newest veteran addition to the Ravens' pass rush didn't waste any time making his presence felt with several impressive wins off the edge that flushed McCarthy out of the pocket. He started the game opposite veteran Pro Bowler Kyle Van Noy and recorded a pair of quarterback hits.
TE Mark Andrews: While the three-time Pro Bowler came up 4 yards shy of breaking the franchise record for receiving yards with just 3 catches for 14 yards, his third catch resulted in his third touchdown in the last two games and fifth of the season to go up by double-digits.
EDGE Mike Green: Even though the second-round rookie didn't extend his consecutive games with a sack streak, he was still consistently disruptive off the edge against the run and pass. His first big play was a huge tackle for loss and he tied for the team lead with 3 quarterback hits, the last of which forced an errant incomplete pass and resulted in the defense's third turnover on downs of the game.
RB Keaton Mitchell: The third-year speedster continued to show the explosive flashes in limited opportunities that should warrant more touches earlier and more often. Despite ripping off gains of 9 and 22 yards on his first two carries, Mitchell only received two more attempts the rest of the game and finished with 31 net yards.
Cornerbacks: Heading into this game, the top priority for the Ravens' defense was to limit the impact of their deadly wide receiver duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Even though second-year pro Nate Wiggins asked coaches to shadow Jefferson specifically, like he has been doing recently with opposing teams' No. 1 wideouts, the position group as a whole took turns putting the clamps on him and Addison. Neither player recorded more than 4 catches or even reached 40 receiving yards despite getting targeted over 10 times a piece. All Pro Marlon Humphrey recorded a one-handed interception on Jefferson, fellow ninth-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie blanked him on a third and long in the red zone to force a field goal attempt and Wiggins was in coverage on a fourth-down target that was incomplete and resulted in a turnover on downs.
Interior defensive line: The much-maligned unit that fans and pundits were disappointed wasn't addressed at the trade deadline showed out in some subtle and clutch ways over the course of this game. All three of Travis Jones, CJ Okoye and John Jenkins recorded at least one solo tackle and a batted pass at the line of scrimmage for an incompletion. Jones, in particular, was especially dominant once again with 3 solo tackles, including one for a loss, a sack, 2 batted passes and tied Green for the team lead in quarterback hits.
LB Roquan Smith & Teddye Buchanan: This duo played exceptionally once again, with the three-time All Pro veteran putting on an absolute clinic on how to perfectly read and take advantage of a young quarterback's eyes in coverage. Smith was robbed of his first interception of the season after a review overturned the incredible play. Nevertheless, he was credited with a pass breakup and tied Buchanan for the second-most total tackles on the team with half a dozen.
Losers
Red zone offense: A win is a win. The Ravens didn't just earn the victory by the skin of their collective teeth. Still, they left a lot of points off the board by stalling out on three of their five trips inside the Vikings' 2-yard line. The drive just before halftime can be chalked up to simply running out of time. They were also lucky to get a field goal then, after a body weight penalty negated a sack. Against better teams with more seasoned quarterbacks, they can't afford to settle for short field goals. Those won't help in a shootout.
RB Rasheen Ali: The second-year pro is in jeopardy of becoming a regular on the inactive list, barring injury, after the results of this game, where both the kickoff coverage and return units performed at a high level. Jackson and Higgins were amazing covering kicks and sixth-round rookie LaJohntay Wester led the team with 79 kick return yards on 3 attempts that included a long 30.
