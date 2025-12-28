Winners and Losers From Ravens' Vindicating Win Over Packers

In a Week 17 game between two foes without their star quarterbacks, the Baltimore Ravens came up clutch to keep their playoff hopes alive with an incredible bounce-back win over the Green Bay Packers 41-24 on the road.

With the triumph, they staved off elimination from postseason contention for a night and improved to .500 at 8-8, putting them back to just one game behind their arch-rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, with one game left.

Here are the standouts who put them in position to prevail, as well as those who played a large role in the team suffering its eighth loss of the season.

Winners

RB Derrick Henry: With the Ravens' season on the line, the future Hall of Famer cemented his first-ballot status with a historically prolific outing. He powered the offense to its best and most efficient outing of the season, passing some legends of the game along the way. His 216 rushing yards were the most of the season and accounted for more than a third of the team's total. He recorded four touchdowns on the ground, and his 36 carries set a new career-high in a game, which is the most by a ball carrier this season. Henry now ranks in the 10th all-time in rushing yards (12,892), fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns (122) and holds the all-time record for games of 200-plus-yards rushing (7).

DT Travis Jones: The recently extended fourth-year nose tackle continues prove that the Ravens made the right decision in locking him up when they did because his emergence as an interior pass rusher showed up again in this game. He recorded the first multi-sack game of his career with a team-leading 1.5 sacks to increase his single-season career-high total to four. Jones led all Ravens interior defensive linemen with four total tackles, including one for a loss.

QB Tyler Huntley: Although he didn't post as prolific numbers as Willis in the battle of two of the better backups in the league, the Ravens Pro Bowl reserve signal caller showed once again why he is the perfect No. 2 in Baltimore behind Lamar Jackson. He didn't push the ball down the field but was accurate and decisive as a passer at the underneath and intermediate levels of the field, going 16-of-20 for 107 passing yards, a touchdown and a passer rating of 105.6. Huntley made the most magic happen with his legs, both as a scrambler and on designed runs, picking up first downs on 5 of his eight rushing attempts and finishing with 60 yards with a long of 25.

CB Marlon Humphrey: While the four-time Pro Bowler had his fair share of struggles when it came to giving up plays in coverage and missing tackles that led to big plays, he came up clutch with the Ravens' third turnover of the game, just when the team needed it the most to help put the game away. He overtook Nate Wiggins for the team lead in interceptions when he hauled in a deflected pass off the hands of Packers' wide receiver/defensive back Bo Melton on Clayton Tune's first attempt after coming in for Willis, who went to the locker room to have his ailing shoulder evaluated. Humphrey also finished with three total tackles, including a solo, and recorded a pass breakup.

WR Zay Flowers: A week after committing the turnover that snuffed out the Ravens chances of mounting a late game-winning drive, the two-time Pro Bowler came up clutch multiple times in this game recorded key first on two of his first three receptions and extended the team's lead back up to 10 points early in the final period on his fourth and final catch that he made on third-down and scored a diving 10-yard touchdown.

Offensive line: The much-maligned unit continued to be absolute maulers in the run game as the Ravens plowed their way through the Packers' run defense for a season-high 307 rushing yards and only surrendered one sack. Two players who were especially dominant as road graders in the ground game were three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and fellow fourth-year pro Daniel Faalele, as it marked the controversial offensive lineman's second straight great game executing in that aspect of the game.

ILB Roquan Smith: While the four-time Pro Bowler recorded the fewest total tackles in a single game this season in games he started and finished with just three combined, he made the absolute most of his first. With the Packers going for it on fourth-and-short from their own 34-yard line, Smith joined forces with third-year outside linebacker Tavius Robinson to stuff Josh Jacobs at the line for no gain and force a turnover on downs.

Losers

CB Nate Wiggins: The second-year pro had his worst game of not only the season but of his career by far against the Packers as he got beaten every which way in coverage by multiple Packers wide receivers or chunk gains. He was targeted relentlessly at times by Willis on 1-on-1 matchups deep down the field and lost several of those battles as Green Bay's offense moved the ball at will for most of this game. According to Next Gen Stats, he was targeted seven times and gave up six catches for 146 receiving yards, far exceeding his previous high of 99 by nearly 50 yards.

Pass rush: While the defense recorded multiple sacks for the third game in a row, its inability to generate consistent pressure rushing just four and even when blitzing was woefully ineffective for most of the game. Willis had way too much ample time to throw opportunities and was able to pick apart, carve up, and take full advantage of the multiple lapses in coverage deep down the field. The Ravens only logged four quarterback hits the entire game after recording 10 in each of their last two, failing to convert more of their pressures into impactful plays.

Rush lane integrity: As if blowing coverages, getting dusted down the field, and failing to get home more often when rushing the passer wasn't bad enough, the Ravens went from being the best defense at limiting quarterback rushing yards to looking like the absolute worst. They let Willis get loose on designed runs and escape the pocket to scramble for multiple first downs and a pair of identical touchdowns up the right sideline, where he basically waltzed into the end on scoring runs of 22 and 11 yards. He finished with 60 rushing yards on nine attempts with an average of 6.7 yards per carry.

