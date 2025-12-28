Ravens AFC North Chances Come Down to Week 18

The Baltimore Ravens' playoff hopes are still alive after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns 13-6 in Week 17.

Everything that needed to go the Ravens' way this week has done so after their big win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Now they are within one game of first place in the AFC North with one game to decide who wins the division and the final playoff spot in the conference.

"[I will] tune in, tune into that game and hope for the best. [I will] pray on it, and hopefully the cards fall where we want them to, and we get an opportunity. That's all we can really hope for," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers runs with the ball after making a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Ravens vs. Steelers Will Decide AFC North

A big reason why the Ravens are in position to go for a division title next week is because running back Derrick Henry had the game of his life with 216 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers. He will look to have a similar performance next week against the Steelers to try and clinch a playoff spot.

"I'll be watching and praying, for sure. I'm going to pray as soon as I get on the plane, when I get home in the morning when I wake up, and hopefully we get blessed for the opportunity to have to play for something Week 18," Henry said.

"But at the end of the day, we're still going to focus on finishing out the season strong, but we do need a little favor from Cleveland, but it is what it is. We know what's at stake, the position that we're in, but we have to enjoy this one, for sure."

Half of the battle is over, but the Ravens still have a lot to do to control their own destiny again. They still need to go out and take care of business against the Steelers on the road in a hostile environment next week.

"Just believing in God. Just having faith and just knowing that, like you said, today we took care of what we could have controlled. Tomorrow, we will take care of tomorrow and pray it goes our way. God has a plan for this team. I pray that the Browns take care of business, we get another chance at the Steelers, and we go handle business," Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson said.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!