Ravens WR Determined To Fight Behind Struggling Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens’ inspiring five-game winning streak came to an unspectacular end on Thanksgiving, as the team committed five turnovers in a 32–14 loss at home. While the defense, which has primarily carried Baltimore out of its 1–5 slump, made its share of mistakes, it was Lamar Jackson’s disastrous performance that ultimately doomed the Ravens.

Jackson has not looked physically close to 100 percent since returning from his hamstring injury and has been dealing with knee, ankle, and toe issues over the past three weeks. He completed just 17 of 32 passes (53.1%) for 246 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, while also losing two fumbles for a total of three turnovers. It marked his third straight game without a touchdown, the longest such stretch of his career.

Despite the obvious concerns, the two-time MVP has repeatedly insisted that his health is not the reason for his dip in form. But whatever the reason may be, Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers expressed that the team remains determined to fight behind him.

"He is out there fighting with us," Flowers said of Jackson's injuries. "As long as he is fighting, and we are fighting with him, we will be alright."

Jackson admitted postgame that he was frustrated by his inability to execute throws he routinely hits in practice, missing several wide-open receivers. Flowers, who also lost a fumble and had a touchdown wiped out, caught just two of his seven targets, a rare off-night in a season where he is trending toward a new career high in receiving yards.

Mark Andrews, Kyle Hamilton Rally Behind Jackson

Although Jackson had flashes of brilliance, he looked unsettled behind an offensive line that has struggled with protection all season. The biggest surprise, however, was his accuracy. He sailed some throws high, skipped others into the turf, and was off target far too often. His lone interception, a deflected pass in the red zone, effectively killed any hopes of a Baltimore comeback.

Over the last three games, the 28-year-old has recorded zero passing touchdowns, zero rushing touchdowns, three interceptions, three lost fumbles, and nine sacks. But setbacks are part of the sport, and Baltimore is still standing strong behind their star quarterback.

"[He's] a two-time MVP for a reason," safety Kyle Hamilton said of Jackson. "Even LeBron [James] has an off night."

"He's our guy, and I have full trust in him," tight end Mark Andrews added. "Football is a way of life. Sometimes bad things happen. We learn to rebound, grow, learn. Not long ago, we were 1-5. We're 6-6. We're going to be all right. We just have to keep fighting, keep clawing, keep being humble, being thankful, and I'm certainly thankful for him."

It was certainly a disappointing loss, but Baltimore’s season is far from over. The Ravens sit at 6–6 and still have two meetings with the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers in their final five games. They will also face Cincinnati again, while their remaining matchups are against the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

A 9–8 finish would very likely secure a playoff berth for the Ravens, and could even be enough to win the division. And winning three of their final five games is very much achievable, but only if the Ravens' offense can rediscover its rhythm.

