Ravens’ Zay Flowers Closing in on New Career High
The Baltimore Ravens are watching Zay Flowers put together the kind of season that shows exactly why they drafted him to be a long term piece of their offense. Entering Week 11, Flowers sits at 625 receiving yards and 50 receptions, placing him ahead of the pace he set during his breakout second year.
He finished last season with 1059 yards, and the fact that he is approaching that number before Thanksgiving says a lot about how much his role has grown. A few of these games even came without Lamar Jackson, who missed time early with a hamstring issue.
Zay’s Hot Start Put the League on Notice
Flowers stayed productive when the offense needed stability, proving he could carry the passing game when Baltimore was short handed. He opened the year by hitting 70 or more yards in four of his first five games, including a 143 yard performance that reminded everyone of how dynamic he can be.
Now that Jackson is healthy again, the ceiling of this offense shifts in a real way because Flowers no longer has to work on backup quarterback timing. The chemistry between him and Jackson gives Baltimore a reliable foundation heading into the toughest stretch of the AFC race.
A Rising Playmaker in a Critical Matchup
His workload tells the same story. Flowers ranks inside the top ten in target share across the league, showing this is not a fluke or a simple case of volume inflation. The Ravens trust him, defenses know where the ball is going, and he is still winning at all three levels of the field. Flowers might not be the classic burner who outruns everyone over the top, but he makes up for it with how slippery he is once the ball hits his hands.
What separates him is the way he stretches out plays that should end early and how he refuses to go down on first contact. The screen game has also become a natural extension of his skill set because once he gets into space his instincts take over. There is still another leap Flowers can make, but the progress every year has been obvious.
With the pace he is on and Lamar Jackson fully back in command, a new career high does not just feel likely. It feels inevitable as the Ravens prepare for a huge Week 11 showdown with Cleveland, a game that could amplify his rise even more as Baltimore leans on his growing impact.
