Ravens Could Benefit from Shifted WR Market

The Baltimore Ravens' lack of consistent, high-end playmakers weren't the sole reason for the franchise's disappointing 8-9 record in 2025, but they certainly didn't aid in the group's weekly efforts.

While the numerous shootouts they found themselves at the wrong end of had plenty to do with Baltimore's unimpressive defense and the poor blocking that star quarterback Lamar Jackson had to work with, a few breaks from his pass-catchers felt like colossal differentiating factors in many of the games they can't take back. The objective of the Ravens' team-builders remains rooted in making Jackson's job easier amidst the coaching change, and that can apply just as much to his receiving room as it could to his shoddy offensive line.

Thus, the Ravens' reported interest in star Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown registered as a surprise to few, even if the organization is more known for developing in-house rather than trading for the big name. But they're no strangers to picking up former Tennessee Titans stars, having already swung on and extended Derrick Henry, and Brown's been about as desperate for a change of scenery as anyone looking to force a trade.

They, along with anyone else looking to bolster their respective receiving depth, watched as the Buffalo Bills dealt for DJ Moore, and learned that a second-round pick was all that was necessary to get such a player. While Brown is a better played with Moore, he's coming off of a down season, and the leverage-less Eagles were looking for a much-bigger haul before the Bills made their move.

Bleacher Report considered anyone looking to offload a wideout a loser following the market-setting transaction, considering Philadelphia's goal of receiving a "Quinnen Williams-type" return a long shot. If there were a time for the Ravens to strike, it would be now while the Moore news is fresh.

Ravens' Need for a Pass-Catcher

Zay Flowers currently sits as the receiver atop Baltimore's positional hierarchy, now having earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods as one of the AFC's better yard-accumulators.

As good as his raw statistics look, anyone who's watched him on a weekly basis knows how many more scoring opportunities he leaves on the table, frequently running an inefficient route or dropping that key game-flipping catch. And with Rashod Bateman coming off of a failed breakout bid and DeAndre Hopkins questionable to return to Baltimore, Jackson could use a steady star to help keep his downfield offense afloat.

The Ravens have plenty of draft capital to sift through when considering which pieces they'd be willing to part with in a blockbuster trade, set to troop into the spring with 10 picks to make. And if this recent development suggests anything, they have a chance of adding the depth required without having to entertain departing with no. 14 in the first round.

