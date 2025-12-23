Ravens WR Makes History With Second Straight Pro Bowl Selection

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has something to celebrate after a series of disappointing games. The former first-round pick made a game-deciding fumble against the New England Patriots that pushed his team close to elimination from the postseason race.

Flowers has earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection after establishing himself as a consistent receiving threat for the Baltimore Ravens in 2025, despite a season marred by critical ball security issues that have repeatedly cost the team in crucial moments.

Flowers joins Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Houston Texans WR Nico Collins, and Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton as the four wide receivers selected to the AFC roster for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, which will be held in the San Francisco Bay Area ahead of Super Bowl LX in February.

The Ravens’ wide receiver becomes the first Ravens receiver ever named to consecutive Pro Bowls. He delivered his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, accumulating 1,043 receiving yards on 78 receptions with two touchdowns through Week 16 of the regular season.

He has shown improved efficiency compared to his 2024 campaign, when he posted 1,059 yards on 74 catches for four trips to the end zone.

Flowers had an incredible start to the season, posting a career-high 143 receiving yards on seven receptions while adding eight rushing yards in a tough 41-40 loss. He followed that performance with seven catches for 75 yards in Week 2 against Cleveland. He had eight receptions for 124 yards against the Steelers on December 7.

His ability to generate yards after the catch and find spaces has made him a focal point of the Ravens' passing attack alongside tight end Mark Andrews and running back Derrick Henry. The Ravens' offensive scheme has utilized Flowers in various ways, including occasional rushing attempts, which resulted in 44 total rushing yards on 9 carries throughout the season.

Zay Flowers’ Costly Mistakes in 2025

While Flowers' receiving production remained impressive, his turnovers have become a recurring nightmare for Baltimore's playoff aspirations. The young receiver fumbled three times during the 2025 regular season, lost two of those fumbles, and his late-game mistakes directly cost the Ravens victories in critical moments.

Flowers' fumble in the final two minutes against the New England Patriots on December 22 sealed a devastating 28-24 loss, ending any chance of a late comeback. Up until that point, he had accumulated 84 receiving yards on seven catches with a touchdown, one of his more efficient performances.

But when the Ravens desperately needed a possession to mount a fourth-quarter comeback, Flowers was stripped of the football by Patriots pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.

Earlier in the season, against the Los Angeles Rams in October, Flowers fumbled in succession on consecutive possessions. Flowers has more fumbles (3) lost than receiving touchdowns (2) this season.

