Ravens' Zay Flowers Reaches Career Milestone vs. Patriots

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers reached the 1,000-yard mark before halftime on Sunday Night Football, securing back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as the game against the New England Patriots continues.

Flowers has remained Lamar Jackson’s most consistent target this season, and hitting the milestone in primetime adds weight to a year defined by reliability and volume. With the game still ongoing, the achievement already stands as one of the night’s defining developments.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went to Flowers early and often, using him to establish rhythm and control coverage. Flowers’ production came through sustained involvement rather than a single explosive play, forcing the Patriots to account for him on every snap. As questions continue to surface about whether Flowers can be considered a true WR1, performances like this strengthen the case in real time.

The Baltimore Ravens and Patriots were tied 10–10 at halftime in a physical primetime matchup. Baltimore’s defense has done its part, pressuring sophomore quarterback Drake Maye and knocking down multiple passes to disrupt timing and limit explosive plays.

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Quarterback Health Looms Large in Playoff-Weighted Matchup

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable to return after sustaining a back injury, an unfortunate development for an offense that has leaned heavily on his playmaking. Jackson has already dealt with multiple leg injuries and illness this season, making the latest setback another reminder of how banged up he has been. With the game still ongoing, his status looms large over the second half and could significantly impact how Baltimore adjusts offensively.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley may be called upon to step into the spotlight if Lamar Jackson is unable to return. Huntley has already been asked to provide steady quarterback play at different points this season when Jackson was sidelined, and Baltimore could need that again in primetime. With the game tied and momentum still hanging in the balance, the Ravens will be looking for Huntley to manage the offense, protect the football, and keep the unit on schedule if his number is called.

Baltimore Ravens coaches have seen Huntley operate this offense before, and the expectation would not be for him to do too much. The run game remains a priority, especially with New England missing Robert Spillane, and Huntley’s role would be to complement that approach while keeping drives alive. Short throws, decisive reads, and situational awareness would be critical as Baltimore tries to maintain control in a tightly contested matchup.

The stakes extend beyond this game alone. Baltimore entered the night tied with New England, which sits at 11-3 on the season, in a crowded playoff picture where every result carries weight. A loss in primetime would complicate Baltimore’s path and add pressure to an already banged-up roster. With postseason positioning on the line, execution becomes paramount, regardless of who is under center.

For the Baltimore Ravens, this moment tests depth, resilience, and identity. Zay Flowers has already delivered a defining performance, the defense has held firm, and the run game has done its job through the first half. Whether Lamar Jackson can return or Tyler Huntley must guide the offense the rest of the way, Baltimore’s margin for error is slim. In a game this tight, against an opponent fighting for its own footing, every possession in the second half carries playoff-level weight.

