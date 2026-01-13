Ranking Every Ravens HC Candidate

When it comes to NFL coaching searches, the Baltimore Ravens don’t play by the usual script.

The offseason firing cycle was rolling along in a pretty chalky way — then Baltimore dropped a full-on blitz last week by cutting ties with John Harbaugh after 18 seasons on the sideline. League-wide, jaws hit the floor. But in the NFL, even franchise pillars eventually get moved off the depth chart.

Despite years of winning football, January kept becoming Baltimore’s kryptonite, and the front office finally pulled the trigger. Now, with the head-coaching carousel spinning and the Ravens hunting for their next head honcho, it’s time to stack the board.

Klint Kubiak — Best Fit (Balance + Culture)

Kubiak checks the most boxes for Baltimore. He’s currently running the Seahawks’ offense and brings a modern, no-frills system that blends power run, play-action, RPOs and efficient passing—exactly what a Lamar-centric offense needs.

He’s logged snaps across multiple buildings (Vikings, Broncos, Saints, Seahawks), giving him real NFL depth, not just one-scheme success. Most importantly, his offense fits the Ravens’ DNA: physical up front, disciplined, and quarterback-friendly.

Ravens Fit: High

Lamar Jackson Fit: High

Bottom Line: If Baltimore wants evolution without losing identity, Kubiak is the cleanest hire on the board.

Matt Nagy — Strong QB & Offensive Leader

Nagy brings pedigree. He’s currently calling shots in Kansas City and has lived inside Andy Reid’s QB lab, learning how to structure an offense around timing, spacing, and quick decision-making.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

For Baltimore, Nagy would inject creativity and structure into the passing game while keeping the offense unpredictable. He’s less about brute force, more about precision. However, that’s not a bad thing in today’s NFL.

Ravens Fit: Good

Lamar Jackson Fit: Good

Bottom Line: A polished offensive mind ready for another HC shot — with fewer unknowns than most.

Vance Joseph — Defensive Reset Button

If Baltimore wants to re-establish its defensive edge, Joseph makes a lot of sense. His Broncos defense has been among the league’s most disruptive — elite sack numbers, disciplined coverage and red-zone toughness.

His head-coaching stint in Denver didn’t pan out, but that was years ago. As a coordinator, he’s been rock-solid—and Baltimore could pair him with a high-end OC to balance the scales.

Ravens Fit: Good

Lamar Jackson Fit: Medium

Bottom Line: Defense-first hire who brings stability — if the offensive staff is nailed.

Anthony Weaver — Familiar Face, Steady Hand

Weaver knows Baltimore. He’s coached there, understands the culture, and now leads Miami’s defense with authority. His track record developing defensive fronts and maximizing talent is legit.

This would be a “keep the building intact” hire — less splash, more continuity. Like Joseph, offensive success would hinge on the OC hire.

Ravens Fit: Good

Lamar Jackson Fit: Medium

Bottom Line: Safe, culture-aligned option with strong defensive credibility.

Kliff Kingsbury — High Ceiling, High Variance

Kingsbury is the swing-for-the-fences candidate. He’s helped mold elite QB talent and knows how to unlock arm talent and processing speed.

Nov 13, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The concern? His Air Raid lean doesn’t naturally align with Baltimore’s run-heavy, physical roots. Lamar would benefit individually — but the roster fit isn’t seamless.

Ravens Fit: Moderate

Lamar Jackson Fit: Moderate to High

Bottom Line: Biggest offensive upside, but the biggest philosophical leap.

Chris Shula — Young Defensive Mind

Shula has impressed as the Rams’ defensive coordinator and comes from a football lineage that knows how to build systems.

That said, he’s light on leadership reps at the top level. For a team still in its championship window, this would be more projection than proof.

Ravens Fit: Moderate

Lamar Jackson Fit: Medium

Bottom Line: Intriguing — but maybe a year or two early for a contender.

Davis Webb — Wild Card Swing

Webb is the ultimate upside play. He’s earned respect as a QB developer and culture builder in Denver, but jumping straight to head coach would be a massive leap.

For Baltimore, this would be a bold, boom-or-bust move — one that feels more rebuild than Super Bowl push.

Ravens Fit: Low

Lamar Jackson Fit: Medium

Bottom Line: Highest ceiling, lowest floor. Not for the risk-averse.

Baltimore’s priority is clear: keep the Ravens’ identity intact, fix the defense, and modernize Lamar Jackson’s offense without overhauling the locker room.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!