Ravens Make Two Practice Squad Additions Before Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens made some additions to their practice squad ahead of their Week 14 matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

The Ravens announced that they signed both linebacker William Kwenkeu and running back Jonathan Ward to their practice squad, just five days prior to their matchup with the Steelers.

Ward previously spent time on the New York Giants and New England Patriots practice squad this season, while Kwenkeu returns to the Ravens, after they waived him on Aug. 26 amongst the last roster cuts.

Why Did the Ravens Sign These Two Players?

The Ravens need more depth at both running back and linebacker due to recent injuries.

Running back Justice Hill has a disc issue in his neck that will sideline him the next three-to-four weeks and is currently on injured reserve.

Linebacker Jay Higgins suffered a knee injury in the 27-19 road win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that the injury for Higgins isn't season-ending, but he Higgins did go on injured reserve, which will keep him out for at least this game vs. the Steelers, before he can make an official return.

Fellow linebacker Chandler Martin tore his ACL and is out for the season, suffering his injury on the very first play of the 32-14 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

What the Ravens Get in Their New Practice Squad Players

Kwenkeu spent six seasons at Temple from 2016-21 before signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2022, following a strong performance at their rookie minicamp.

He played in six games as a rookie with the Vikings, becoming just the ninth player from Cameroon to appear in an NFL Game.

Kwenkeu played for the Ravens last season, after signing to their practice squad, appearing in two games and making one tackle.

He attended both McDonough High School in Pomfret, Md. and St. Charles High School in La Plata, Charles, Md.

Ward signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He had a small role with the team, playing on special teams and also at running back for three seasons.

He played for the Tennessee Titans in 2022 and 2023 and then with the Steelers in 2024.

Ward has 22 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown in 46 games over his first five seasons in the NFL and will look to help the Ravens any way he can.

