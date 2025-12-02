Ravens Slide in Power Rankings After Embarrassing Bengals Loss

After failing to take care of business against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 32-14 primetime loss on Thanksgiving to snap their winning streak, most national pundits continue to be more concerned about the Baltimore Ravens than they were last week. The consensus belief is that they are not a real Super Bowl contender, with their MVP quarterback being their biggest problem. Their lowest ranking is No. 20, and their highest is No. 14. Now, it’s time to see where the team lands in the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 14.

"I’m wondering if we’re being far too hard on the Ravens here (probably). While Lamar Jackson isn’t the same, this was a game that I think would have gone much differently if Isaiah Likely holds onto that touchdown." - Conor Orr

"The Ravens need [Lamar]Jackson to return to form if they have any hope of making the postseason. Since 2018, he has the best regular-season record in December and January at 22-4, throwing 53 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In order for him to reach that level again, he has to break out of a career-worst slump. Over the past three games, he has completed less than 60% of his passes and hasn't produced a touchdown -- his longest drought since becoming a starter. The Ravens don't necessarily need MVP Lamar, but they can't overcome another meltdown like his Thanksgiving performance." - Jamison Hensley

"Baltimore sure knows how to stink it up when the entire football world is paying attention. It seemed like each of the Ravens’ five turnovers on Thanksgiving night peeled back the layers hiding a vulnerable and fearful team, one that is just as unserious as it is talented.

Even if Baltimore can get itself together down the stretch and win the awful AFC North, what defining characteristic of this team will strike fear in the rest of the AFC come January? Even quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t been himself this year. The Ravens need to do some serious soul-searching, the kind that might not come until the offseason.

" - Diante Lee

"The Ravens remain AFC North favorites heading into Sunday's showdown against the Steelers, but what does that really even mean? It's a division that's devolving into a war of attrition, and the winner could end up below .500. The Ravens' Thanksgiving performance gave me serious pause about them as legitimate playoff contenders, and yet someone has to win this division. If Lamar Jackson could snap his fingers and get out of his slump, magically curing his myriad lower-body injuries in the process, I might re-evaluate Baltimore, even after a defensive showing against Cincinnati that represented a step backward following a month or more of progress on that side of the ball. Still, it was the five turnovers that really cost the Ravens last Thursday night, and they can't afford anything close to that again, with the margin for error so slim now.

" - Eric Edholm

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) attempts to make a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"The Ravens need to start worrying about Lamar Jackson being off since his injury return after the mistake-peppered meltdown vs. a weak overall Bengals' defense. The schedule doesn't offer much to get well with the Steelers twice and the Packers and Patriots still on the docket.

" -Vinnie Iyer

"It’s a big drop in the rankings, but the Ravens had been playing poorly for a while. Their lackluster play lately finally caught up to them in a 32-14 loss to the Bengals. A main problem, surprisingly, has been Lamar Jackson. Over Baltimore’s last four games, he has a passer rating of 69.7 and has rushed for only 84 yards. It seems he’s feeling the effects of a hamstring injury that caused him to miss time earlier this season. If he doesn’t get right, the Ravens are little threat to make noise in the playoffs. If they make the playoffs at all.

" - Frank Schwab

"What we’ve seen of late can’t be the healthy version of the two-time MVP. In his last three games, he’s thrown zero touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for just 48 yards.

" - Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

"They're averaging 20 points and nearly three turnovers per game over the past three weeks, though QB Lamar Jackson did look a bit more spry in the Thanksgiving loss to Cincinnati." - Nate Davis

"Lamar Jackson continues to not look like his usual self." - Mike Florio

"The Baltimore Ravens have a Lamar Jackson problem. Jackson has played four games since returning from injury—and it has been his worst month in recent memory. He has topped 200 passing yards once, and that was in Thursday's blowout loss to Cincinnati. He hasn't completed 60 percent of his passes in any of those games. He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since November 9. Jackson has three interceptions and four fumbles over that four-game span. Jackson has been sacked 10 times. And he has 84 rushing yards. Total. In four games. Why Jackson isn't playing well doesn't matter. All that matters is that he is. And with a critical matchup with the hated Steelers up next and a brutal schedule the rest of the way, if Jackson doesn't turn things around quickly, there's a real chance the Ravens will miss the playoffs altogether.

" - Gary Davenport

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"So much for their big surge to the division title. That team we saw lose to the Bengals can't win a Super Bowl. They have to be better. " - Pete Prisco

"Their head-fake toward contention now looks fraudulent. Their close calls against the Browns and Jets should’ve been a clue. Scoring only 14 points against the Bengals, though, proved it.

" - Ralph Vacchiano

"Thursday's game against the Bengals should've been the ultimate get-right spot for the Ravens' offense. Instead, we're left wondering whether that unit is going to click at all this season.

" - Dan Wilkins

"Lamar Jackson has to get healthy, because he's been brutal lately. Since Week 11 his -0.151 EPA per dropback ranks 26th out of 32 starting quarterbacks -- even behind Kirk Cousins and Davis Mills. That was enough to get past the Vikings, Browns and Jets. It wasn't enough to keep pace with a returning Joe Burrow on Thanksgiving.

" - Christian D'Andrea and Robert Zeglinski

