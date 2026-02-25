Florida DT Confirms Meeting With Ravens at NFL Combine

There is a ton of great talent entering the 2026 NFL Draft that the Baltimore Ravens can pick from, talent that'll set them up for success in the future, and one of those targets has already been revealed.

One of the biggest needs for the Ravens is on the defensive line, with many expecting them to potentially go defensive tackle with the 14th overall pick in the draft. Many mock drafts have had Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks as the Ravens' predicted selection, and the incoming rookie confirmed with the media that he met with Baltimore.

"We had a great conversation. Really enjoyed it," he said. "We had some jokes going on in there. It was a great meeting for sure."

Caleb Banks met with the Ravens at NFL Combine

Last season did not go according to plan for Banks, as he suffered a broken foot early and missed most of the season. He played in just three games, racking up six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back in 2024, Banks showed the nation his full potential, dominating in the middle of the line. In 12 games, he had 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery with the Gators.

There's a very good chance that if Banks played more last year and didn't get injured, he could be in line to be a top 10 pick, and there's still a chance he could very much do so. The Ravens selecting Banks would be a massive pickup for a team that could really use him.

Baltimore currently has three defensive tackles that are still on IR, including star tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, whose playing status for 2026 is still very much up in the air. That means the Ravens need someone to step in to help out Travis Jones, who led the team in sacks last year with five and recently landed a new contract extension.

Banks will be able to help the Ravens pressure the quarterback and stop the run. Baltimore certainly had its flaws on defense in pass coverage and pass rush, but it ranked 10th in run defense, allowing 106.6 yards per game, which can only get better with Banks.

The Ravens will have other options, like selecting an offensive guard or going wide receiver, but it was the defense that was the team's biggest weak link last year. Banks can instantly upgrade their defensive line in a way they need him to badly.

