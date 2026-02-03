Eleven Senior Bowl Defensive Standouts Who Fit the Ravens

Senior all-star games are the last live audition in full pads that NFL prospects get to impress coaches, scouts and executives across the league, and the Panini Senior Bowl is the premier event on the entire circuit.

The Baltimore Ravens prefer players with more college experience and have selected prospects from the all-star talent pool more than most teams during the franchise's illustrious history. Last year, they drafted or signed three players from the National team roster and two from the American team.

The 77th edition of the game was won by the American squad, 17-9, over the National at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. There were nearly a dozen defensive prospects whose standout performances showed that they'd make great additions for the Ravens, who are projected to have 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech works against National Team offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) of Iowa during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Mobile native showed and showed out in his homecoming as he consistently showed flashes of why he is in strong consideration to be a first-round pick. From Day 1 of practice, he overwhelmed and bested would-be-blockers with his explosive get off, violent hands and impressive power at the point of attack.

Whether two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike can resume his career or not, the Ravens need to upgrade and reinforce their defensive trenches for 2026 and beyond, and the former Red Raider star could certainly help the cause.

Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter looked like a first rounder throughout Day 1. His combo of explosiveness and power was too much for most of his opponents pic.twitter.com/CLRHEj4BVD — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) January 28, 2026

DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) of Florida works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

After a foot injury limited the former Gator to just two games in his final collegiate season following a 2024 breakout campaign, scouts and analysts were happy to see him on the field and competing with his contemporaries from around the country.

At 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds with 10.68" hands and 35" arms, Banks possesses the ideal length and size that general managers drool over, and he knows how to put them all to good use as well. Players of his height can struggle gaining leverage at times, which showed with him in both practice and the game, but he also had several strong reps as well, including recording half a sack on early downs in the game and generating some other nice pressures.

3 Play Sequence capturing UF DT Caleb Banks in a nutshell



1) Pad Level too high, stone walled by the Guard

2) Better level, still not ideal, but walks guard back and disengages to get the sack as Pavia steps up

3) Fires off the ball with a beautiful quick inside step then chop… pic.twitter.com/THKq75E6Ks — DMac Wake (@DMacWake316) January 31, 2026

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

The former Wolverine was one of several members of this year's loaded edge class who dominated as a pass rusher during the week of practice, but he was one of a few who were equally as impressive when it came to defending the run. He showed impressive power and knockback at the point of attack and was able to take advantage of tight ends and tackles alike.

Moore had an awe-inspiring one-on-one rep of him absolutely obliterating a prominent offensive tackle that was similar to one at last year's Senior Bowl that catapulted Ravens rookie Mike Green into first-round consideration before off-field concerns from his past caused him to fall to the second.

You better have your feet under you or Michigan ED Derrick Moore is running straight through you pic.twitter.com/PL1Qp3Diky — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2026

Moore was coached by Ravens new head coach Jesse Minter for two years, recording five sacks as a sophomore on Michigan's national title-winning team in 2023. A reunion would make a lot of sense given the team's need for more juice off the edge and Moore's impressive production and pedigree, having finished his career with 21 sacks, 10 of which came this past fall.

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

The former Red Raider, who was the only defensive player to crack the top five in Heisman Trophy voting, was impressive throughout the week of practice, showing the same nose for the ball that made him a First Team All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

On just Day 2 alone, he forced a fumble in team drills and notched a diving interception on the final play of third-down drills. His coverage ability was great both in zone and when guarding one-on-one. With a new play-caller in Minter and 2025 fourth-rounder Teddye Buchanan recovering from a torn ACL suffered late in the regular season, the Ravens could be looking to go in a different direction at the WILL inside linebacker spot next to four-time Pro Bowler Roquan Smith.

This is every one-on-one rep for Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez in coverage at the Senior Bowl:



He was beating the crap out of these poor RBs. pic.twitter.com/LQL2n5gBzP — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2026

LB Kyle Louis, Pitt

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Kyle Louis (31) of Pittsburgh practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Despite not playing in the game itself, the former Panther did more to boost his draft stock than any other defender that took the field during the week of practice.

The aspect of the game where the undersized yet athletically gifted off-ball defender shone the brightest was in coverage, where he wasn't just lights out in terms of staying in phases and preventing completions; his ball skills and instincts when he was one-on-one or in zone were outstanding. He had an impressive pass breakup over the middle during a two-minute drill where he got great depth and broke on the ball.

Here is every one-on-one coverage rep by Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis: pic.twitter.com/QEcl5gWuFw — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2026

CB Bud Clark, TCU

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Aaron Anderson (2) of LSU runs past National safety Bud Clark (21) of TCU during the first half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The former Horned Frog is the only prospect whose playmaking ability in coverage was on par with or arguably even more impressive than Louis' during practices. Clark was one of the best ball hawks in the nation during his college career, finishing with 15 interceptions and was one of a few who recorded at least three in each of the last four years.

He made highlight reel interceptions in back-to-back days, starting with a tipped ball to himself in one-on-one tight coverage on Day 2 of practice. The following day, during a third-down drill, he showed tremendous range, hands and ball-tracking on an interception down the left sideline where he came over the top and picked it off.

In the game, he tied for the third-most total tackles on the National team with three, including two solos. The defensive scheme that the Ravens will continue to run under Minter, with much greater success, includes a heavy usage of three-safety personnel packages. With veterans Alohi Gilman and Ar'Darius Washington both slated to be unrestricted free agents this offseason, Clark could be a prime option in the draft if neither is re-signed.

It's Bud Clark's world we're just living in it. TCU Safety dominated at the Senior Bowl all week. Has 15 interceptions and 21 passes defended over the last four seasons as well. He's going to shoot up draft boards after this week. pic.twitter.com/WmRSkezpdu — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 29, 2026

OLB Zion Young, Missouri

The former Tiger resembled and pounced like his college mascot's namesake during practice and in the game, especially when he had both hands in the dirt in a four-point stance. He is explosive off the ball and powerful at the point of attack.

Young was named the American team's Player of the Game after recording a pair of tackles, including a solo and pouncing on a fumble on the National team's first drive of the game. He then proceeded to pitch to an interior defensive lineman, who surprisingly wasn't able to go the distance and even fumbled the ball.

Missouri EDGE Zion Young showing off the power to his game on this rep. Looks like he may have been preparing to hit the long-arm but he put his head down and stumbles over the OT. Either way a good rep. pic.twitter.com/u24GlAD13E — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 31, 2026

ILB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National linebacker Bryce Boettcher (46) of Oregon blocks a pass from American quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) of Illinois during the first half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The former Duck is another highly instinctive off-ball linebacker prospect who has a natural feel in coverage and a knack for making plays on the ball while still being a physical downhill presence in both run support and as a blitzer. He was impressive in one-on-one coverage against running backs, and he also bullied them in pass protection drills by blowing them up and planting them on the turf.

In the game, he batted down two passes of quarterbacks who were trying to throw the ball on the run by getting a hand up just as they were releasing it. Boettcher finished with a game-high 10 total tackles, including four solos. In college, he was a two-sport player, doubling as a center fielder on the Oregon baseball team, which shows itself in his ability to trigger and close space quickly as a tackler and in coverage.

Here is every one-on-one coverage rep for Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher: pic.twitter.com/HMG6PpmP0K — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2026

OLB Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins (15) of Boston College works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The former Eagle's calling card is winning with speed, finesse and quickness, and he put all three on display throughout the week of practice and in the game. He put some linemen on skates and even on their backs in one-on-one drills and was one of the top performers in the game.

Hutchins recorded back-to-back negative plays for the American defense late in the second quarter with a tackle for loss against the run, followed by a sack. He almost had another sack late in the third quarter, where he showed great bend around the edge again, but the quarterback made a good play stepping up in the pocket to deliver a pass that was dropped on third down. His last notable play was a tackle for loss on the two-point conversion after the National team’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Quintayvious Hutchins with the sack. One of the few EDGEs this week that showed some bend and twitch pic.twitter.com/rKV0syhckZ — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 31, 2026

EDGE Vincent Anthony, Duke

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr (52) of Duke strip sacks American quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) of Illinois and recovers the fumble during the first half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The former Blue Devil followed up a strong week of practice by recording a strip sack of Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, who he sacked three times in his final college season, to give the National team the ball back before halftime, and also recovered the loose ball. He beat the right tackle with a dip-and-rip move around the edge and then swatted the ball as Altmyer was winding up to throw.

EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr with the strip sack before the half of The Senior Bowl

–– 6'5", 246lbs

–– 7.5 sacks, 21 solo tackles in 2025#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/kCSNQGxzck — awthentik (@awthentik) January 31, 2026

EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

The former Bronco was hard to block throughout the week of practice, and that remained the case when the game started, as he brought relentless pressure off the edge and was highly disruptive.

He recorded a game-high two sacks, with the first coming after one of his teammates whiffed as the quarterback stepped up in the pocket. The second was a strip-sack where he came off the left side against the right tackle using speed and bend to get around the corner and swiped the ball out of the quarterback's hands.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!