Former Ravens CB Jaire Alexander Reveals Reason Behind Trade
The Baltimore Ravens sent away their two-time Pro Bowler cornerback to the Philadelphia Eagles near the November 4 trade deadline last week. The franchise flipped CB Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
The 2018 first-round pick addressed his surprising mid-season trade, revealing why his tenure with the Purple was very short. He made it clear that it was due to the team’s depth chart priorities, rather than physical limitations.
“I think they had some guys they wanted to play,” Alexander said. “Some younger guys. But I’m excited about this opportunity here.”
The Ravens signed Alexander to a one-year, $6 million deal (with $4 million guaranteed and $2 million in incentives) in June to reunite with former Louisville teammate Lamar Jackson. He missed time in both 2023 and 2024 with the Green Bay Packers due to injuries.
Alexander appeared in just two games for the Ravens, recording only five total tackles before becoming a healthy scratch. Even during Baltimore's dominant 28-6 victory over Miami on Thursday Night Football, a game in which the secondary was tested extensively, Alexander remained on the sidelines.
The Ravens management saw Alexander as a low-risk veteran capable of providing secondary depth. The move would have offered massive upsides if the CB managed to get back to the elite form from his first few seasons in Green Bay. However, his knee issues kept him on the sidelines most of the time.
Ravens’ Defensive Overhaul at Trade Deadline
The Ravens reshaped their defensive roster ahead of the November 4 trade deadline. They kicked things off by trading edge rusher Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Days after the Oweh trade, Baltimore sent Alexander to the Eagles. They capped it off by acquiring edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones from the Tennessee Titans for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick. The former third-round pick has registered 4.5 sacks this season.
These moves allowed the Ravens to rebuild their defensive line and secondary while freeing up approximately $2 million in additional salary cap space.
The Ravens went from a historically poor defensive start (the unit allowed 114 points over a four-game stretch before the deadline) to holding the Miami Dolphins to just six points in Week 9. The addition of Jones and a fully fit roster would give the team a major boost for the Week 10 game against the Vikings.
Baltimore is sitting just two games behind the AFC North leaders, the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3). The Ravens are in touching distance and a huge favorite to clinch the division.
