Lamar Jackson Shows NFL Ravens Are Back
For the first time this season, the Baltimore Ravens are on a winning streak after emerging victorious from a second straight game. Four days after pulling away from the Chicago Bears late at home, they blew out the Miami Dolphins 28-6 on the road in primetime to kick off Week 9. After sitting in the basement of the AFC North standings less than a week ago, they find themselves one more Pittsburgh Steelers' loss away from being a game back of the division lead at 3-5. They continued to play inspired and execute well in all three phases of the game with their season on the line. Here are some of the top takeaways from an exhilarating win.
Twas a Lamarvelous night in South Beach
In his first game back from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4 that caused him to miss the Ravens' last three games, Lamar Jackson was back to doing Lamar Jackson things against a team he's had some of the most prolific passing performances of his career. Although the two-time league MVP came just one passing touchdown shy of having his third Jackson 5 versus this specific opponent, he was sensational nonetheless. He finished with nearly as many touchdowns as completions after going 18-of-23 for 204 passing yards and a quartet of scores through the air and picked up a key first down on a 13-yard scramble.
"It's been a hard road and not just the [last] 30 days, but even before that," head coach John Harbaugh said. "I'm proud of him. I'm proud of the way he came out and played."
Jackson didn't put a lot of stress on his legs in his long-awaited return to live action when it came to running and instead used his mobility to extend plays and buy more time for his targets to uncover, so he could do the bulk of his damage with his arm. According to Next Gen Stats, he went 14-of-15 to open receivers for 144 yards and all four of his touchdowns, 14-of-15 for 123 yards and three scores on throws between the numbers--where he has always been lethal--and was 9-of-11 for 90 yards and three scores against the blitz. He admitted to feeling a little rusty after the extended time off, but was glad he was able to overcome it and lead his team to victory.
"It was awesome," Jackson said. "I just wanted to get out there with my guys [like in] the Texans game, but unfortunately, I couldn't. It's just great to be back [and] like I said, get a 'W.'"
Defense continues to make impressive strides
After being one of the worst defenses in the league through the first five weeks of the season, giving up an average of 35.4 points and 146.4 rushing yards per game, the Ravens had their best overall performance on that side of the ball of the season. They held a third straight opponent to under 20 points and 100 yards on the ground and continued to stand tall and not yield ground in the red zone, holding the Dolphins out of the end zone on their three trips inside the Baltimore 20-yard line.
"Red zone defense is where you really show who you are as a defense, and I think what we showed is that, obviously, people can get down there, but being able to prevent them from actually scoring, that's a lot," inside linebacker Roquan Smith said. "That's a four-point swing and sometimes a seven-point swing if you force them to a three-and-out or force them to a field goal, and they miss it. So, I think that's what it's all about, and we just have to continue to keep [them] there and try not to let them get into the red zone."
Even when Miami's offense moved the ball on them at times, their best players and several unheralded ones made plays in clutch situations to get off the field—whether it was an open-field tackle, key pressure, a sack, a tackle for loss, or a pass breakup. Coming into this game, they were tied for the second-fewest turnovers forced in the league but came up with a season-high three takeaways, making it their second game with multiple takeaways and first since Week 2. Veteran safety Alohi Gilman forced and then recovered a fumble, All Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey also forced and recovered a fumble, and first-round rookie safety Malaki Starks had his first career interception, becoming the first player other than second-year cornerback Nate Wiggins to record a pick for the team this season.
"I think the defense played great – [with] all of the things that you talked about," Harbaugh said. "We talked about the 'ball assaults,'[as] we call it. We hadn't had enough of them. We've been trying, but we couldn't get the ball."
Jordan Stout keeps performing at an elite level
The fourth-year pro has quietly been one of the best specialists in the league this season as a valuable field-flipping weapon for the Ravens when it comes to winning the battle for field position. He had a busy night down in Miami and was able to have four of his six punts either get downed or roll out of bounds inside the Dolphins' 20-yard line. His first boot of the game pinned them at their own 4-yard line, and two plays later, Gilman's turnover set the offense up with an instant red zone possession with his turnover.
Of all the bevy of players currently in contract years, Stout has been the most consistently impactful and excellent of the bunch. It wouldn't be surprising in the slightest if he were to get rewarded with a long-term extension during the season at some point, as he is on pace for what could very well be an All Pro season.
Rookie class showed out in under national spotlight
The Ravens had multiple first-year players make impactful plays in two of the three phases of the game against Miami. All three of their top defensive draft picks made splash plays, with second-round outside linebacker Mike Green recording half a sack close out the first half Starks notching his first career interception the fourth quarter and fourth-round inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan finishing second on the team in total tackles with 8 in addition to helping Humphrey force the team's second fumble on the same day he was named the AFC's Defensive Rookie of the Month.
"My teammates and my coaches around me make it super easy for me," Buchanan said. "They put me in really good spots. Just the trust that they have in me allows me to play free. It allows me to play fast."
Undrafted safety Keondre Jackson made another strong case for consideration to become a permanent member of the 53-man roster as he balled out on special teams for the third game in a row. While he was called for a pair of holding penalties while on covering and blocking on punt return but he more than made up for it by making a pair of strong solo tackles on kickoff coverage, and he was the one who downed Stout's first punt that set up the first turnover and ultimately, the first touchdown of the game.
Coaching was excellent once again
A reoccurring theme during the Ravens' poor start to the season was how players weren't being put in optimal positions to succeed and make plays, even when Jackson was in the lineup previously and before they started losing Pro Bowlers on defense. They were also criticized for not being aggressive enough when it came to both play-calling by the coordinators and in-game decision making by Harbaugh. For the second time in five days, the coaching staff put on another masterclass to dispel all the above.
Harbaugh was aggressive from the jump. Down by a field goal, he opted to go for it on fourth an goal from the Miami 2-yard line on their second drive of the game. Instead of tying it up with a short field goal attempt, he wanted to ensure they maximized the oppertunity to score points after the defense's first turnover and it paid off. Jackson connected for three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews for the first of two touchdowns to take their first lead of the game and they never trailed again. He also won a key challenge in the third quarter that reversed the call of a completed 21-yard reception that would've moved the ball just outside of the red zone for the Dolphins and they ended up punting two plays later.
After shaking off some rust with Jackson back under center and benefiting from a short field, offensive coordinator Todd Monken's unit went from mustering just four first downs in the first half to coming out clicking on on cylinders in the second. The Ravens marched down the field back-to-back, well-scripted and executed drives for touchdowns where he kept the Dolphins defense on their toes and off balance at times with his creative play-calling that included screens, two-back sets a tush push with Andrews in short-yardage and got his fellow tight end, Charlie Kolar, wide open for a touchdown for the second game in a row.
Second-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr made some good adjustments to better defend against Miami's perimeter running game in the second half after getting gashed by De'Vone Achane in the first half. He also dialed up some nice pressures, including one that forced another intentional grounding, which is just as good as a sack.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!