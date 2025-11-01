Ravens Trade Former Pro Bowl CB to Eagles
The Baltimore Ravens have made a massive move ahead of the November 4 deadline. Lamar Jackson and Co. were off to an ugly 1-5 start and picked up two wins over the past two weeks to improve to 3-5. However, the management felt the need to cut ties with the 28-year-old cornerback.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens are sending former Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Jaire Alexander's Time in Baltimore
Alexander signed with Baltimore just four months ago after seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was hoping to revive his injury-plagued career alongside former Louisville teammate Lamar Jackson. However, his time in Baltimore proved underwhelming from the start.
The 2018 first-round pick inked a one-year, $6 million deal (with $4 million guaranteed and $2 million in incentives) in June following his release from the Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler appeared in just two games for the Ravens, recording only five total tackles.
Despite Baltimore's secondary struggles during their 1-5 start, defensive coordinator Zach Orr opted to lean on other cornerbacks in the rotation rather than rely on the former All-Pro. By late October, Alexander was a healthy scratch for the Ravens' Week 9 dominant 28-6 victory over Miami.
Head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta initially viewed Alexander as a low-risk investment who could provide veteran depth and potentially return to his form from 2020-2022. However, his lingering health issues led to his departure from Baltimore.
What Jaire Alexander's Trade Mean For Ravens and Eagles?
Although the Ravens are just two games out of first place in the AFC North, their defensive struggles hint at more moves before Tuesday's deadline. The trade follows Baltimore's earlier in-season move to trade edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers. It is clear that the franchise is aiming for the Super Bowl, despite its horrid start, and is willing to reshape its roster.
The Eagles have been linked to Alexander since his release from Green Bay. While they couldn’t acquire him in the summer, the reigning Super Bowl champions landed the CB in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Alexander was slated to go up against the Packers on December 28 as a Raven, but the veteran is now likely to suit up for Philadelphia in their Week 10 fixture against his former team at Lambeau Field.
