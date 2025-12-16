Winners and Losers From Ravens' Overwhelming Win Over Bengals

In a Week 15 game between two AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens triumphed over the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0 on the road. In doing so, they snapped their two-game losing streak and improved back to .500 at 7-7, putting them a half game behind their archrival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, with three games left.

Here are the standouts who put them in position to prevail, and there weren’t really any who struggled in the team's seventh win of the season.

Winners

DC Zach Orr: After having his ability as play-caller and designer called into question again following his unit giving up some big plays and being unable to generate pressure the past two weeks, he silenced his critics with his most masterful performance to date. His unit put relentless pressure on Joe Burrow, sacking him three times, hitting him 10 times and picking him off twice. They forced the Bengals into a turnover on downs twice and held them to just 3-of-15 on third down conversions. This shutout marked the Ravens' first since 2018, which was also the last time a Burrow-led team was blanked on the scoreboard. However, that year, he was starting at quarterback for LSU against top-ranked Alabama.

DB Alohi Gilman: The sixth-year veteran was an absolute menace with how he flew around and was constantly in the right place at the right time. He delivered big hits, secured tackles for minimal gain or short of the first down and was on the receiving end of the best play of the season in which he received a handoff following an interception and proceeded to finish the play in the end zone for a put-away score that had the Bengals waiving the white flag. Gilman finished with eight total tackles, including five solos, and a pass breakup.

QB Lamar Jackson: For the second week in a row, the two-time league MVP continued to resemble his usually dangerously dynamic self with the impressive and clutch plays he made with his arm and legs. He only attempted 12 passes and completed eight for 150 passing yards and two touchdowns, marking a second straight game where he accounted for multiple scores. His stat line would've included two more completions and another touchdown had it not been for a pair of drops from his top target, the first of which led to an interception and the second in the end zone on third down. Jackson ran the ball twice on scrambles for 26 rushing yards, including a long of 14. He made some great checks to get into the perfect play and delivered some awe-inspiring dimes for chunk gains through the air.

OLB Kyle Van Noy: This season hasn't been the one the 2024 first-time Pro Bowler expected from a pass rush production standpoint, but against the Bengals, he proved that he's still an all-around and dynamic edge defender. He nearly recorded a sack and forced an intentional grounding on his quarterback hit, batted down a pass and intercepted another that he unselfishly handed off to Gilman to take to the house for a touchdown.

1- Kyle Van Noy had disrupted the Bengals flow with a QB hit on 3rd and 4, stunting inside to bring down Burrow on a play that was close to intentional grounding.#Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/oqPKkO54go — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) December 14, 2025

RB Derrick Henry: Typically, when the five-time Pro Bowler barely cracks double-digit carries, the Ravens don't prevail, but that wasn't the case in this game because he made the most of his opportunities. On just 11 carries, Henry racked up a team-leading 100 rushing yards, averaged 9.1 yards per carry and had back-to-back runs of 29 and 24 yards on the offense's first drive of the second half.

OLB Tavius Robinson: In his first game back in the lineup after a seven-week stint on injured reserve recovering from a broken foot, the third-year pro didn't waste any time making his presence felt with a huge sack on third down in the first quarter. It not only stalled out what was a promising opening drive for the Bengals and temporarily gave him the lead for the most sacks on the team, but it also knocked Cincinnati out of field goal range to begin the shutout effort. Robinson also recorded a solo tackle for loss and two quarterback hits, the second of which generated the pressure that led to the pick-six.

Tavius Robinson finished off the Bengals opening drive with a free rush Sack of Joe Burrow, the ensuing loss of 15 yards forcing a Cincinnati punt late in the 1st Q.#Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/iH94738OFI — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) December 14, 2025

RB Rasheen Ali: The second-year pro looked good once again, filling in the primary pass-catching and pass-protecting role for the Ravens with veteran Justice Hill out. He caught both of his targets for 32 receiving yards, which included a 30-yard catch-and-run for his first career touchdown. It occurred on a play where Jackson caught the Bengals in a blitz and made the perfect check to get Ali the ball in space with an unimpeded path to the end zone.

CB Marlon Humphrey: The four-time Pro Bowler continues to refuse letting the fact that he can't use all his fingers keep him from making plays for the Ravens defense. He recorded the first of the unit's two interceptions early in the second quarter off a tipped pass following a drop by Ja'Marr Chase. By doing so, he moved into the fourth spot on the list for most career interceptions in franchise history.

MARLON INT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/wwuHDTh526 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 14, 2025

WR Zay Flowers: There was some good and bad from the Ravens' homegrown Pro Bowler in this, but since the Ravens emerged victorious and he played a significant role, he is amongst the winners. Flowers didn't just lead the team with three catches for 68 receiving yards on five targets, all of his receptions went for 10-plus yards and moved the chains. He made a great adjustment to a 26-yard completion to spark the Ravens' two-minute touchdown drive late in the second quarter and was on the receiving end of a perfectly placed 28-yard strike from Jackson just four plays later. Flowers' only mistakes in this game were bobbling a pass that ended up getting intercepted and dropping what would've been his second touchdown catch of the game in the end zone.

DT Travis Jones: Merely three days after inking a lucrative extension to remain with the team through the 2028 season, the fourth-year pro showed the Ravens were right to reward him with another strong all-around game from the interior. Jones recorded his second full sack of the season to give a career-high 2.5 this year, and he also recorded a big quarterback hit on Burrow and four total tackles, including two solos and an assist, where he joined forces with Roquan Smith to stuff the Bengals on the ground on fourth-and-short for their unit's second turnover on downs.

RB Keaton Mitchell: The third-year speedster picked up where he left off last week when he left early with a knee injury after ripping off a 20-plus-yard run. Mitchell finished second on the team in rushing behind Henry with 86 yards on eight carries for a healthy average of 8.3 and it included a long of 22 to officially ice the game.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) runs for a first down as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

OLB Dre'Mont Jones: Even though the seventh-year veteran didn't record one of the Ravens' three sacks on Burrow, he spent most of the game breathing down his former Ohio State teammate's neck with consistent pressure. Jones recorded a season-high five quarterback hits to lead the team with half of the combined total and set a physical tone that the Bengals clearly had no interest in matching between the whistles.

TE Charlie Kolar: While the fourth-year pro didn't record a catch or even record a single target, he helped lead the charge on the Ravens' special teams unit when it came to covering kicks and punts, as he led them with three tackles in that phase of the game.

OLB Mike Green: After briefly losing the team lead in sacks to Robinson, the second-round rookie took it back by notching his third full sack of the season on the final play of the first half to keep the Bengals from having a chance at even attempting a Hail Mary. Green also recorded a solo tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

Mike Green punctuated the Baltimore's 2nd Q explosion with a late Sack of Joe Burrow in a prevent situation. The Ravens DLine has generated 2 Sacks and 5 QB Hits while surging ahead 14-0.#Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/ocSarENdxo — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) December 14, 2025

WR DeAndre Hopkins: The five-time Pro Bowler continued to make the most of his limited opportunities by hauling in his lone target and ripping off a 32-yard catch-and-run off a run-pass-option. It sparked the Ravens' first of two scoring drives in the second quarter by moving the ball into Cincinnati territory.

Losers

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (40) tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) in the first quarter of the NFL football game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ILB Teddye Buchanan: The fourth-round rookie didn't do anything wrong in this game, making the only reason he finds himself as the lone loser in this week's edition of this series is the fact that he suffered what was likely a season-ending knee injury. After going down on the Ravens' second punt of the game late in the first quarter on a play where he didn't even make contact with the returner. Buchanan was carted off the field, quickly ruled out and is now confirmed to have suffered a torn ACL.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!