Former Ravens CB Shares Favorite Moment in Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans remember former cornerback Marcus Peters fondly for what he did with the organization.

Peters was a midseason trade back in 2019 as Baltimore sent linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams. That move paid off, as Peters was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2019 and remained with the team through the 2022 season.

While appearing on The Ryan Ripken Show, Peters was asked by Ripken to name his favorite moment as a Ravens defender. Peters naturally picked the 2021 playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

"My favorite moment in Baltimore, period, is going to Tennessee, bro, and winning the Tennessee playoff game. That's it. I'm not even going to lie to you, us getting over the hump, us feeling the disrespect earlier in the year, us seeing what they did to Harbs (John Harbaugh) while we inside the tunnel and just feeling like they beat us the year before in the playoffs we just got to get back there and getting over that hump."

Most Ravens fans would probably say the same thing since that 20-13 win over the Titans was a significant moment for multiple reasons. There was a revenge factor as Tennessee danced on the Ravens logo earlier in the season, but Peters got the last laugh as he and his teammates danced and stomped on the Titans logo in the playoff game after Peters captured the game-sealing interception.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

That was a big moment for the young quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had just won the first playoff game of his career and finally got over the hump after losing in previous seasons. It was big for the Ravens, who had struggled against Tennessee over the years and finally got a win over them.

Peters has a nice three-year run with the Ravens as their starting cornerback, as he finished with 138 tackles, 25 pass deflections, eight interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two sacks, and two touchdowns in 37 games. The combination of him and Marlon Humphrey worked really well in the secondary, but Peters' final season would come in 2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Reliving the past with Peters and some of those great playoff moments for the Ravens is a reminder to the fans of what's to come with the new era of Baltimore football, with new head coach Jesse Minter and company leading the way.

