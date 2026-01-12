Former Ravens LB Finalizes Win-Win Trade Verdict

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered the least impressive showing of any playoff team to play on Wild Card Weekend, ending a streak of competitive last-second games with a quiet 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots. For the third time in four years, they failed to escape the opening round of the playoffs.

Their offense struggled mightily, with star quarterback Justin Herbert failing to cobble anything besides a first-half field goal, and none of his many receivers surpassed three catches on the disappointing night. The defense, conversely, made it tough on the green Patriots, and one former Baltimore Ravens contributor particularly showed out.

Odafe Oweh, the one-time Ravens prospect, finished with game-highs in sacks, collecting a personal hat trick, as well as two forced fumbles. On a night in which the Chargers could have used turnovers to get their offense back on the field, the linebacker prowled Drake Maye's pocket and struck with unparalleled precision.

Los Angeles linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates his Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) sack during the second half of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He proved one of the pivotal midseason acquisitions of the 2025 campaign, but that's not to say that the Ravens got pantsed in parting ways with their former first-round pick. They received Alohi Gilman in a swap for their younger contributor, who'd go on to bolster the needy defense in his own fresh start.

Now that both he, as well as his former Los Angeles team, are both out of the playoff picture, this trade can be called what it is: a win-win.

Ravens' Shifting Needs

The Ravens badly needed impact pass-rushers this fall, and with Oweh still looking a long ways away from the consistent quarterback threat that they needed, they elected to move on from the rotational option before having to make a decision on his fifth-year option.

That call left the squad with under-qualified edge rushers to fill in for Oweh, who'd amounted his first double-digit sack season just one year prior.

In stepped Gilman, a veteran safety who'd provide some cap relief while helping the defensive line in his own way. His own comfortability in the open field enabled Kyle Hamilton to lurk even closer to the action at scrimmage, where he was able to broadcast his versatile impact as a run-stopper and quarterback crusher.

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) celebrates a fumble recovery with teammates during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Ravens were able to scoop up something of an Oweh replacement in Dre'Mont Jones, but none of the teammates he left behind were able to total anywhere near the 7.5 sacks he accumulated with his new team in a shortened stint, and that's to say nothing of the three more he added in his one-and-done playoff appearance.

Gilman may not be remembered fondly by Baltimore fans following the Ravens' ugly regular season finale, a game that featured their tandem of safeties cracking heads midway through the outing, resulting in Hamilton missing the remainder of the game in concussion protocol. They'd go on to lose without the star of the defense, 26-24, ultimately falling short of the postseason at the very last second.

Even still, that can't take away from the shift the defense made upon inserting Gilman into the lineup. He went 7-5 in Baltimore, holding a dozen opponents to 18.4 points after the Ravens' first five foes averaged over 35 against them prior to the trade. He forced two fumbles during his time in the purple, black and gold, as well as an interception returned for a touchdown following a memorably-creative handoff.

Work smarter, not harder 🤣



Kyle Van Noy picked it off, then handed it to the faster Alohi Gilman, who took it to the house!



(via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/T8SJbe8iTV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 14, 2025

The team may have still been a mess long after he'd settled into the up-and-down defense, begging the sort of pressing offseason questions that the front office is now saddled with answering. It shouldn't go forgotten how rapidly Oweh improved under the guidance of new coordination, but his acquisition did make for a decent bit of business for Baltimore.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!