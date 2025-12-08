Former Steelers Defender Blasts Ravens' Lamar Jackson

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko unleashed a scathing critique of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson following the Ravens' 27-22 loss to Pittsburgh.

The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle's comments came after another frustrating outing for Jackson against his divisional rivals. In the 27-22 defeat, Jackson completed 26 of 39 passes for 273 yards and rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown. But he made critical mistakes that cost Baltimore the game.

Fehoko made a bold statement about the Ravens future while taking a dig at Jackson.

“Till Lamar Jackson learns how to play Quarterback, I’ll keep saying it. The Ravens got no shot at competing for a Lombardi. This is just the cold hard facts.” Fehoko wrote.

He also raised questions about the two-time MVP's ability to deliver in crucial moments.

“Lamar Jackson the QB will never get it done in crunch time. Lamar the athlete when the Ravens are up two possessions looks amazing. Make a decision Baltimore.” Fehoko posted on X.

Jackson threw a costly interception in the second quarter that Pittsburgh cornerback James Pierre returned deep into Ravens territory. Kenneth Gainwell ensured that the Steelers reached the end zone and maintained their lead in the game.

The Ravens' offense struggled repeatedly in the red zone, converting only three of five trips into touchdowns. Trailing by five with under two minutes remaining, Jackson led the Ravens into field goal range but took a sack from Alex Highsmith with just nine seconds left, killing any hopes of a comeback.

Lamar Jackson Blames Official for Loss vs. Steelers

Jackson was frustrated about the controversial overturning of Isaiah Likely's potential go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The Ravens QB shared his feelings about the play while talking to the media during the postgame availability.

"I thought it was a touchdown, man," Jackson said. "But the refs made the call they felt was right, so we just have to accept it and stay focused. If you were on the field with us, I believe you would have thought it was a touchdown too. I can't do the refs' job, so it is what it is."

When asked about the offense's struggles in the red zone and the confusion on the final drive, Jackson acknowledged the need for better execution.

"We weren't as crisp as we needed to be on that last two-minute drive, for sure," he admitted. "We made plays... but it didn't work out that way."

The loss dropped the Ravens to 6-7, and their playoff hopes are now hanging by a thread. They have lost the division lead to the Steelers, who they will face again in the season finale. Baltimore has fallen behind in the crowded AFC Wild Card race.

