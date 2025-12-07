Inconsistent Calls Take Center Stage in Controversial Ravens Loss

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers' respective bids for the temporary AFC North crown came down to the game's final few minutes, setting up a fitting toss-up ending for whichever team could take advantage of the high-stakes situation.

Fans of either team couldn't have been too pleased in reflecting on the mistakes that each side made in building up to the final drive, but an ending that was sure to send the two teams in opposite directions of the conference's playoff picture made for just the sort of situation that most outsiders would be pleasantly surprised to tune into.

What wasn't as welcome was the presence that some of the officials' calls made in the eventual 27-22 win for the Steelers. It's fully expected that players and their collective field positioning will be docked if they break the rules, but all they ask is that the game's called evenly on both sides, and it would appear that that wasn't extended to the Ravens in the clutch.

What Warrants a "Football Move?"

Nowhere was the disparity more evident than on two of the most impactful game-swinging plays of the game, not counting Jackson's final attempt at saving the outing that ended in a sack. He initially came down with a huge go-ahead touchdown in those final few minutes in his second end zone visit of the afternoon, but the score was wiped away when his ball was stripped out of his hands in a cruel throwback to his previous week's gaffe.

Likely took two steps in the end zone and it’s ruled incomplete ? Lmao ravens are getting robbed pic.twitter.com/YeRNEWhH4m — John (@iam_johnw) December 7, 2025

But why, exactly, was that touchdown nullified? He cleanly came down with the catch and took two full steps while retaining possession of the ball, yet it wasn't ruled as a completion by the on-field judges.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore stood by the refs in the moment, clarifying that a pass-catcher must make a "football move" after securing a ball, and doubled down postgame in focusing on Likely's inability to maintain control for the necessary amount of time. The official NFL rulebook, by the way, clearly considers extending the football as an eligible move.

To have a completed pass, the receiver must:



1.) Secure control of the ball ✅

2.) Have both feet or a body part (other than hands) in-bounds ✅

3.) Perform a football move (take a third step, tuck the ball away, turn upfield, avoid/ward off an opponent) or to maintain control… pic.twitter.com/H6qxuVybd6 — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) December 7, 2025

That logic gets a bit tougher when we use a similarly tight call that also went against the Ravens. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a pass mere minutes before Likely's folly that Baltimore's defensive line deflected, and he was the first player to get his hands on his own batted ball. Teddye Buchanan fought to take it away and eventually got his way, but not before Rodgers was eventually ruled down by contact in holding onto possession long enough for his knees to touch earth.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle van Noy (53) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

As head coach John Harbaugh argued, though, "he didn't survive the ground." According to the rule book, Likely's full-arm extension shouldn't have been considered incomplete if the interception that Buchanan ripped away occurred after Rodgers could have even fallen all the way down.

That unfortunate sequence was only heightened when a personal foul on Travis Jones, attempting to disrupt Chris Boswell's late field goal, extended Pittsburgh's eventual-scoring drive off the back of a standard-looking line leap. The post-game experts stood by every single call, but it's not hard to see where Ravens fans have their gripes with a playoff spot on the line.

