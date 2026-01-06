Four Ravens Head Coach Candidates to Replace John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens have known one voice at the top for nearly two decades. John Harbaugh has been running the show since 2008 — and that run has now ended, sending shockwaves throughout the organization heading into 2026 and beyond.

Harbaugh is knocking on the door of 200 total wins, owns a Super Bowl ring, and has been the constant through multiple roster eras. But in the NFL, job security only lasts as long as the last season, and Baltimore’s margin for error is getting razor thin.

The Ravens have decided to hit the reset button, and it has led to one of the biggest coaching jolts in the league this offseason.

Here’s a look at four potential candidates who could be next up for Baltimore.

Kliff Kingsbury — Former Commanders Offensive Coordinator

If the Ravens want to juice the offense overnight, Kliff Kingsbury is the kind of play-caller who flips the switch. His systems have already unlocked big leaps from quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels, and pairing that creativity with Lamar Jackson would be box-office football. Kingsbury’s work around the Beltway in Washington quietly rebuilt his stock. And it feels like the kind of résumé that earns a second shot at the big chair.

Mike LaFleur — Rams Offensive Coordinator

Another name straight off the Sean McVay coaching tree. Mike LaFleur brings scheme versatility, QB-friendly concepts, and the right personality to connect with a locker room. He’d mesh cleanly with Lamar’s skill set and keep Baltimore’s offense modern. Also worth noting: he’s the brother of Matt LaFleur. The Ravens once bet on a Harbaugh brother and won big. Do they want to run that play back?

Jesse Minter — Chargers Defensive Coordinator

If Baltimore leans defense-first, Jesse Minter checks a lot of boxes. He’s coached alongside Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and in Los Angeles, but Ravens fans will remember him from his earlier stint on John Harbaugh’s staff from 2017–2020. A protégé of both Harbaugh brothers, Minter knows the building, the culture, and what Baltimore football is supposed to look like.

Todd Monken — Ravens Offensive Coordinator

The cleanest handoff might already be in-house. If Harbaugh steps away voluntarily, or lands elsewhere, the Ravens could simply promote Todd Monken. He’s earned respect for his play-calling chops and has already built real chemistry with Lamar. Elevating Monken would mean continuity, minimal disruption, and a smooth transition at the most important position on the field. Sometimes the smartest move isn’t the splashy one, it’s the easy completion.

