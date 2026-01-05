New Report Hints Big Changes to Ravens Coaching Staff

After a devastating 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final week of the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens could be in for some significant changes to the coaching staff.

The Ravens had the ball last in the game, but Tyler Loop's 44-yard missed field goal cost them the game and eliminated them from the postseason with a final record of 8-9. This now creates a lot of uncertainty about the franchise's future, with questions about who will stay or go.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported that sources anticipate changes at the coordinator level for the Ravens. There is no word on whether Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will be fired.

League sources have been anticipating potential change at the coordinator level in Baltimore. Stay tuned for the latest. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 5, 2026

Ravens might be in the market to make changes to the coaching staff

There has been some criticism on both sides of the ball for the Ravens, with offensive coordinator Todd Monken and defensive coordinator Zach Orr taking heat for the team's performance this season. Orr has been able to get the defense to play better in the second half of the season, but Monken has been a different story.

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

From the regression in Lamar Jackson's play to some of the decision-making in not giving Derrick Henry the ball in the second halves of games, he has been under fire. The Ravens' offense just hasn't been the same this season, despite being the NFL's second-best rushing attack, as they are 16th in total offense at 332.2 yards per game.

The lack of production at wide receiver has been worrisome, with DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman having down seasons. Even with Zay Flowers making the Pro Bowl and becoming a 1,000-yard receiver, he has had multiple drops and fumbles that have cost the Ravens games throughout the season.

Baltimore's interior offensive line has also taken some heat for inconsistent play at both guard positions. The Ravens will have to either restructure their roster or figure out how to get their current starters to develop more quickly.

Harbaugh has done some great work in Baltimore over the years, but an 8-9 season is inexcusable for a roster that is talented enough to make the Super Bowl. While he might keep his job, he's going to have to make some swift changes to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Another season like this in the Harbaugh era and there is a strong possibility that this year's coordinator changes will turn into a head coaching change after the 2026 season is completed.

