Four Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Ravens

The opening week of free agency for the Baltimore Ravens was filled with headlines, but it also had a lot of solid moves no one was talking about.

All the attention was on the Ravens backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade with the Las Vegas Raiders and instead signing Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $118 million contract. Baltimore also made some really nice moves with re-signing Tyler Huntley and Chidobe Awuzie, as well as adding John Simpson and Jaylinn Hawkins.

While the offseason is young, the Ravens still have time to make more moves, with $28.4 million in cap space. Here are four more free agents they could still sign that would start from Day 1.

Stefon Diggs, WR

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The off-the-field issues are one reason to be cautious about bringing Stefon Diggs in, but there's no denying that he can still play at a high level in the NFL. Last season with the New England Patriots, he had 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. The four-time Pro Bowler should be considered if his off-the-field problems get resolved, as he would make a good WR2 in the Ravens' offense with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman there.

Matt Haack, P

Arizona Cardinals punter Matt Haack | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This one might be too easy since the Ravens don't have a punter currently on the roster, but Matt Haack would actually be an upgrade at the position from Jordan Stout after his departure to the New York Giants. Haack was second in the NFL last season in yards per punt with 51.3 and was sixth in the league in net punting with 43.4 net yards per punt. It feels like a no-brainer to bring Haack in.

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Clowney at 33 is still better than most of the edge rushers in the NFL after racking up 32 pressures and 8.5 sacks last year. The Ravens could get him on a relatively cheap one-year contract and give Baltimore a chance to let Green learn in Year 2 as they throw him in the rotation to ease him in. Plus, putting Clowney and Hendrickson together feels like a dangerous duo after the Ravens nearly had Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby together.

DJ Reader, DT

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Reader may not have a Pro Bowl to his resume, but he has been as consistent a starter as it gets in the NFL since joining the league in 2016. There are questions about the health of the defensive line with three Ravens tackles on IR, including Nnamdi Madubuike. Baltimore could use some more help on the line and a one-year rental in Reader is exactly what the Ravens need.

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