Ravens Could Play Waiting Game With Isaiah Likely

Even with center Tyler Linderbaum being the biggest pending free agent name for the Baltimore Ravens, there are some who wonder about tight end Isaiah Likely's future with the team.

Likely is expected to be one of the top tight ends in free agents and should be in demand, but a return to Baltimore has seemed more unlikely since he could command a lot of money, and the Ravens just gave Mark Andrews a contract extension back in December. ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano shared what he heard from the NFL Combine regarding Likely's future with the Ravens.

"Tight end Isaiah Likely is a free agent, and whether he comes back depends on what kind of market emerges for him outside of Baltimore. Likely is coming off a down year, but he's still only 25 and could be seeking a larger role with a team willing to sign him based on his potential."

Isaiah Likely's future is still up in the air with Ravens

Likely is coming off a down season, with just 27 receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. He had two bad fumbles, with one lost during the regular season, that hurt the Ravens in two separate games.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

His career-worst season comes off the heels of his best season ever with 477 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. He has caught 135 passes for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns in 63 career games.

It's hard to pin everything on Likely for last season's struggles, as there was a combination of injuries at quarterback and inconsistent play all around that really hurt the Ravens. Baltimore finished the season with an 8-9 record and missed the postseason.

The Ravens still have to make a decision between Likely and Baltimore's other free agent tight end, Charlie Kolar, and whether they should bring both back, one or the other, or let both walk in free agency. Many have seen Kolar as the better shot to return due to his ability to block and catch, and his lower cost.

Likely is expected to have an estimated market value of $8.8 million per season. That price point might be too tough for the Ravens to justify, especially with Linderbaum going to record money for a center, and other needs are on the roster.

Depending on how the Linderbaum negotiations go and what other teams offer Likely, those could play a massive role in what the Ravens decide on. They are not going to have an easy decision with a tight end that has the potential to be a top 10 talent at the position.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!