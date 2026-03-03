Jesse Minter's Past Connection Could Land Ravens Nine-Time Pro Bowler

One position that new Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter would like to address during the offseason is at edge rusher.

Last year's unit struggled to get to the quarterback, as the team had just 30 sacks, with defensive tackle Travis Jones leading the team with five. Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy are free agents, and the Ravens need to find reinforcements to help out.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Los Angeles Chargers free agent edge rusher Khalil Mack will be playing in 2026 and won't retire from the NFL. The Chargers are expected to make Mack a priority to re-sign, but the option to sign elsewhere is on the table.

Could Jesse Minter recruit Khalil Mack to the Ravens?

Mack has put together quite a career with the Raiders, Bears, and Chargers. He has made the Pro Bowl nine times, a first-team All-Pro three times and was Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Minter knows Mack very well, as he coached him in Los Angeles over the last two years. Mack has had 26 quarterback hits and 11.5 sacks in that span, making the Pro Bowl in 2024.

It's not clear whether the Ravens are interested in bringing back Jones or Van Noy, but if they don't, they will be left with 2025 second-round pick Mike Green as the top edge rusher. Baltimore needs to find another solution to add talent on both sides of the defensive line.

Even at 35, Mack is still playing good football and someone that would be good for Baltimore to sign to a one-year deal while selecting an edge rusher in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. According to Spotrac, Mack is projected to land an $18.4 million contract on his next deal, which seems like a lot, but something the Ravens could manage if they make some moves.

Baltimore first has to restructure star quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract with a new extension so they can cut into his current $74.5 million cap hit for 2026 and 2027 separately. The Ravens also have to deal with three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum's contract negotiations, which could be in the ballpark of $20 million per year.

No matter what happens there, an edge rusher must get added onto the roster to help with the most glaring issue on the Ravens. Mack might be in for his final ride in 2026, but he could do some great things within Minter's system.

