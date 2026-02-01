Jesse Minter Gives Evaluation of Ravens Roster

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is inheriting a roster that finished under .500 in the 2025 campaign, but reached the AFC championship just two years prior.

There's a lot to like about what the Ravens have going for themselves, but there is still room for improvement. Minter is hoping that he has the tools to figure out how to fix things.

"There's great talent here. The roster has been really well constructed. We see football the same way in terms of what kind of team you want to build, and so I'm really just looking forward to getting to work with those guys," Minter said.

"There's a great roster in place, but it takes a lot of work, and it takes being together, and it takes being committed to doing things a certain way to achieve the results that we want to achieve. So, I most look forward to taking the roster, getting to know them really well, building relationships and working together to build the type of team that we feel like will help us win championships."

Jesse Minter and extended family post press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Minter Wants to Build Relationships, Roster From Ground Up

Minter knows the Ravens culture well, and his philosophies align with how the franchise has operated for the better part of the last two decades. That should give him a head start in terms of getting his players on the same page. But there is a bit of a different philosophy when it comes to Minter vs. his predecessor John Harbaugh, whom he worked for from 2017-20.

"I love John. [It's] really just like, take the foundation in place and build on it, make it better, put my own spin on it and not try to be John Harbaugh, not try to be Jim Harbaugh, be myself, connect with everybody, make it about all of us, and I really look forward to doing that," Minter said.

By hiring Minter, the Ravens are doubling down on their philosophy. They know Minter is from the Harbaugh coaching tree, and that is a sign that they don't want things to completely change. That being said, if they didn't want any change at all, they would have kept Harbaugh to begin with. Minter needs to find out which buttons need to be pushed in order for the Ravens to get the best results. If he can do that, there is a roster in place that could compete for a Super Bowl very soon.

