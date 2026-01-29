New HC Jesse Minter Shares Vision For Ravens Identity

The Baltimore Ravens have been a franchise that is synonymous with success for the vast majority of its 30-year history, and new head coach Jesse Minter plans on upholding that high standard now that the team is under his stewardship.

During his introductory press conference, he touched on a number of topics with what he envisions the Ravens to look like now that he is at the helm, taking over for his mentor and Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh, who the team moved on from after a disappointing 2025 season.

Since he came up the NFL ranks under Harbaugh, his vision mirrors what has long been established within the organization, with an emphasis on working together towards the common goal of winning championships. The Ravens struggled to play complementary football last season as all three phases rarely were able to put it all together for a full four quarters.

“I really think building a really cohesive team that all the work that you do leads to being successful in those opportunities,” Minter said in his introductory press conference. “I think we will create standards that match the goals we want to achieve and then work every day tirelessly to get to that point.”

After digging themselves out of a 1-5 hole to start the season, the Ravens faltered down the stretch when it mattered most, losing control of their playoff destinies by losing games they failed to close out and ultimately squandering the opportunity to become the first team to ever claim three straight ACF North titles.

“Our plan will be built on being at our best late in the season, into the playoffs and I look forward to that challenge,” Minter said.

In seasons past, as recently as 2024, the Ravens were known as a team that gets hot down the stretch and looks like the opponent no team wants to face at home or on the road, and they are determined to regain that mystique.

As far as how the team will go about getting back to being the feared and respected after not living up to that reputation last year, Minter shared that it will include being "physical, tough, relentless (and) together."

“I think when people turn on our film, I want them to see a team that’s really well-connected, that plays for each other and I think when you do that, when you play like a Raven, you play together,” Minter said. “It’s more about everybody that is out there with you. You’re not just playing for yourself, you’re playing for everybody.”

There’s a certain level of physicality and toughness that he expects to come along with this approach to the game, in addition to schematics. Unlike some new head coach hires who come in and try to build a new culture from scratch, Minter is not starting from the ground up in Baltimore like he'd have to do with teams without such a rich history of success.

“All the great coaches over time that have been here, that have led historic outputs on both sides of the ball, I think that encompasses what it means to play like a Raven,” Minter said. “I really look forward to building that with our team (and) creating our own identity in that regard and building on what's been done here in the past.”

