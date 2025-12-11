John Harbaugh Hopes Ravens New Acquisitions Make Difference

The Baltimore Ravens are getting better on both sides of the ball, adding offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson and linebacker Carl Jones Jr.

Tomlinson, who was recently waived by the Houston Texans, gives the Ravens some much-needed depth on the offensive line with just a few weeks left in the season.

"I'm just kind of getting to know [Laken Tomlinson]," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "He played, obviously, [he's had] a great career [for] a long time. [He is a] very physical, tough and hard-nosed player. I had a chance to speak with him this morning – what a great conversation.

"He is a great man, a family man and had played some football this year; he played quite a bit. So, we'll see how quickly he gets up to speed and kind of how it falls in with what we're doing."

Ravens Get Experience With Tomlinson

Tomlinson, 33, was a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, where he played his first two seasons in the league. Since leaving Motown, Tomlinson has played for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and most recently with the Texans.

Adding Tomlinson gives the Ravens another option behind Andrew Voorhees and Daniel Faalele in the second unit.

The Ravens are also getting some help for defense and special teams by claiming Carl Jones Jr. off waivers from the Chicago Bears. Harbaugh expects Jones to be ready to play in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"That was a pickup that was really good and timely for us," Harbaugh said of Jones. "We've kind of been through two linebackers now on special teams, and then Carl becomes available – a guy we played against a few weeks ago.

"He's young and a very effective special teams linebacker in this league. We had a chance to get him out there today and practice, and he looked good. [He was] picking up our stuff really well, and I expect him to be out there playing really well for us on Sunday."

Jones Could Play Immediately For Ravens

With Adisa Isaac and Jay Higgins IV on injured reserve, the Ravens were thin in the linebacker room, but now they have a chance to add some depth with Jones.

This is a huge boost for a Ravens team that has been battered and bruised throughout the season. With four weeks left and the team needing several wins to make the playoffs, a small move like claiming Jones off waivers could make a large difference.

