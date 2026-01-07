John Harbaugh Could Find Surprising New Team After Ravens Firing

Back in 2008, midway through the Baltimore Ravens’ introductory press conference for John Harbaugh, a reporter circled back to owner Steve Bisciotti’s bold mission statement: find the next Pro Football Hall of Fame coach. Fast-forward 18 seasons, and that prophecy aged like a fine vintage.

Harbaugh didn’t just meet the standard in Baltimore; he set it. A Super Bowl ring in 2012, six AFC North crowns, 193 total wins, and 13 postseason victories later, the Ravens officially closed the book on one of the most accomplished coaching runs in franchise history. Baltimore fired Harbaugh on Tuesday, stunning the league and instantly reshuffling the coaching carousel.

And make no mistake, this move sent shockwaves. Harbaugh’s availability has turned this offseason’s coaching market upside down. While six teams are openly hunting for a new head coach, according to Harbaugh’s agent, Bryan Harlan, interest is coming from everywhere. Harlan told Adam Schefter that seven NFL teams have already reached out about Harbaugh. That’s the kicker: one of those calls is coming from a team that already has a head coach.

In other words, this is a full-blown league-wide recalibration for Harbaugh.

Can John Harbaugh Win Bigger in Chapter Two?

NFL insider Josina Anderson took to X to share.

“I'm told the #Dolphins have been in touch on John Harbaugh, per league sources.”

The seat in Miami isn’t technically empty, but the interest is very real. After his exit from Baltimore, Harbaugh struck a reflective tone, saying, “All is well with my soul because of the Good God who guides and sustains me.”

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport says the expectation around the league is that Miami will retain Mike McDaniel. Still, the silence from the owner’s box is loud and telling.

If this feels familiar, that’s because it’s not Stephen Ross’ first rodeo with a Harbaugh. Back in 2011, with Tony Sparano still under contract, Ross hopped on a plane to California to chase Jim Harbaugh. Fifteen years later, the crossroads look eerily similar: stick with the current guy or swing big for a proven heavyweight.

Baltimore, meanwhile, chose to turn the page as Harbaugh’s postseason magic cooled. In eight seasons with two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under center, the Ravens won just three playoff games and never punched a ticket past the AFC Championship Game. They even became the first preseason Super Bowl favorite to miss the playoffs entirely.

A decade ago, Harbaugh said he wanted to be Baltimore’s Chuck Noll. He nearly matched Noll’s legendary 23-year run in Pittsburgh, but now a different blueprint may be calling. One source says Harbaugh could be eyeing the Andy Reid model. Solid success with one franchise, then a second act that turns iconic. Reid went from 14 strong years in Philly to a dynasty run with Kansas City.

The question now: if Harbaugh gets a second chapter, can it hit the same heights? Because if history’s any guide, betting against him is usually a bad read on third-and-long.

