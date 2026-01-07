John Harbaugh Firing Could Lead to Ravens' Lamar Jackson Trade

The Baltimore Ravens are turning a new page after firing John Harbaugh after 17 years with the team.

It's clear the Ravens are looking for a new start after letting Harbaugh go and missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record after losing in Week 18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that could have given Baltimore the AFC North title. With Harbaugh gone, the Ravens could look to start completely fresh. That means also looking at the possibility of trading Lamar Jackson.

Could Ravens Trade Lamar Jackson?

It's hard to envision the Ravens trading two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, but crazier things have happened in the NFL. Jackson is the heart and soul of the Ravens. But firing the only head coach he's ever known in the NFL could give him the ability to look for other options in his career.

Jackson has just two years left in his contract, and his hometown Miami Dolphins could be looking at a quarterback change themselves after benching to Tua Tagovailoa towards the end of the season.

Every team in the league, pretty much, would be eyeing a Jackson trade if they could because he is one of the best players in the NFL. That would make the Ravens a bit crazy to trade him, but they may want the king's ransom of draft picks that could be had for him in a blockbuster deal.

Jackson turns 29 this week, which could signal the beginning of the end of his prime. The Ravens could be looking at a chance to start fresh with the ability to overhaul the roster with several premium first-round picks in the next couple of years.

If the New York Jets got two first-round picks for cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline, the Ravens might be able to get three or four first-round picks and a high-end player or two.

It would be a very bold move to consider, but the Ravens could be the ones laughing at the end if it works out in their favor. The Ravens probably wouldn't trade Jackson if he didn't request to be dealt. But the firing of Harbaugh could lead to some disappointment and questions about the future of the franchise.

The Ravens also have to consider whether or not they are going to want to pay Jackson a long-term contract in his 30s, given the way he plays the position with a mobile mindset. With Harbaugh gone, all bets are off, and the Ravens have to consider all options at this point, including trading their best player.

