Kyle Hamilton Carted Off as Ravens' Season Hangs

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was carted off the field and is being evaluated for a concussion during a pivotal AFC North matchup with the game tied at 10-10. The injury occurred in the second half and immediately shifted the tone of what is already the most consequential game of the Ravens' season.

Hamilton went down after an attempted tackle on Calvin Austin that resulted in a collision with Alohi Gilman near the middle of the field. He remained on the turf as trainers rushed to his side. After several minutes of evaluation, he was placed on a cart and taken to the locker room. The Ravens later announced he is being evaluated for a concussion and if confirmed, he will be ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The timing could not be more critical for Baltimore. This winner-take-all contest determines who advances to the playoffs and who sees their season end. With both teams deadlocked on the scoreboard and trading momentum all night, the loss of a defensive leader looms large as the game continues into its second half.

Hamilton has been one of the most versatile and impactful players on the Ravens roster all season. His ability to play deep safety, drop into the box cover tight ends and blitz off the edge gives Baltimore flexibility that few defenses possess. Losing that chess piece in a game of this magnitude may have left the Ravens having shot themselves in the foot at the worst possible moment.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) celebrates recovering a New England Patriots fumble with safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Ravens Defense Adjusts On The Fly

The Ravens' defense now faces the challenge of maintaining its structure without one of its central pillars as the game continues. Communication in the secondary becomes more difficult and opposing offenses often look to exploit those moments of transition. In a game where one mistake can swing a season, the margin for error has all but disappeared.

Baltimore leans on its depth in the secondary following Hamilton's exit, but the adjustment now goes beyond personnel. The Ravens need to tighten coverage assignments, simplify communication and lean into disciplined tackling to survive the remainder of the game. Without Hamilton's versatility, Baltimore is forced to be more direct and mistake-free.

The defensive front must generate pressure to compensate for the loss on the back end, as extended time in coverage exposes vulnerabilities. Limiting explosive plays, winning on early downs and forcing longer third down situations becomes critical as the Ravens attempt to claw this win out in real time. In a game of this magnitude, execution rather than creativity may determine whether the season continues or ends on this field.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!