Ravens' Safety is Like No Other Jesse Minter Has Coached

Going into his first season as a head coach, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is still learning about his team and figuring out the right way to attack the roster.

As Minter learns about the players on his team, there is one clear defender who is the unicorn he has never had to work with in Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton. Pro Football Focus writer Daire Carragher went a step deeper for Minter, calling Hamilton one of the most versatile defensive players in the NFL last year.

"Hamilton was the second-highest-graded safety of the 2025 season overall, posting excellent grades as both a coverage defender (84.3) and a pass-rusher (91.2)," Carraher wrote. "He was one of just three defenders to align at the defensive line, box safety, free safety and slot cornerback for more than 150 snaps apiece.

"The Ravens made a conscious effort to move Hamilton closer to the line of scrimmage this season, doubling his amount of snaps around the defensive line while halving his usage as a true free safety. Given his combination of size and explosiveness, Hamilton is a natural fit for roles closer to the snap, such as filling primary run gaps and matching tight ends in press coverage."

Kyle Hamilton is a different breed than what Jesse Minter has known

Hamilton is truly one of a kind defender as he might be one of the best in the league right now. Last year, he racked up 105 tackles, nine pass deflections, nine stuffs, two forced fumbles, and one sack. PFF graded him as the third-best safety in the NFL with an overall grade of 85.9.

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

How Minter can use him on defense is not just one way, but multiple. Hamilton can step into the box and play linebacker, come off the edge to pressure the quarterback, and drop back into coverage to blanket a wide receiver or tight end.

There are not many defenders in the NFL who can do the kind of things that Hamilton can do and do it at a high level. He is one of the best defenders in the NFL, and Minter can use him like a chess piece on the board.

Minter will most likely have him back as a safety more often, as the hope is the Ravens can get enough support at edge rusher to pressure the quarterback in that way. Hamilton might be seen more in the box as Minter tries to throw the offense off by disguising Hamilton as a potential blitzer or dropping him back into coverage.

The scary part about Hamilton is that there is no telling how Minter will use him because there are so many other ways he can play. Baltimore's defense is going to be scary in 2026 with Minter's mind and Hamilton's versatility.

