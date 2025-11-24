Lamar Jackson Gets Brutally Honest About Ravens Offense
Despite extending the Baltimore Ravens' winning streak to five consecutive games with a 23-10 victory over the New York Jets, quarterback Lamar Jackson delivered a scathing self-assessment postgame.
Although the Ravens clinched the top spot in the AFC North with the win, their offense left much to be desired. Jackson struggled throughout the game, finishing with just 13 completions of 23 passes for 153 yards.
The offense managed only two first downs on its first three possessions and generated a paltry 72 total yards through two quarters. The Ravens QB was asked about the rough start and his opinion on the fightback.
“Like I said, started off slow, but I feel like we really got a lot of work to do, you know, because our defense played a great game, special teams played a great game, but we gotta do our part, and that's putting points on the board, not turning it over. We were under, you know, underachieving a little bit tonight, so gotta do better.” Jackson said.
The two-time NFL MVP heaped praise on running back Derrick Henry, whose second-half brilliance paved the way for Baltimore’s dominating second-half performance.
“He handles practice like it's game day,” Jackson said. “You know, he runs every time he gets the ball. He running like it's in a game, and it starts with his workout, you know, in practice, come out on the field on Sunday, he just do the same thing.”
Ravens’ Offensive Struggles vs. Jets
The Ravens' offense looked completely out of sync from the opening drive. Baltimore managed just four first downs through the first half. The 72 total yards in the first half is the third-lowest yardage total for the Ravens during Jackson's 110 career starts.
On the ground, Jackson was virtually nonexistent, carrying just seven times for 11 yards. Apparently, Jackson’s lingering effects from the knee and ankle injuries that have plagued him throughout the 2025 season continued to haunt him in the Week 12 game.
Left guard Andrew Vorhees and right guard Daniel Faalele struggled to create movement and succeed in short-yardage and red zone situations. Their blocking efforts were so problematic early that Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken was forced to give up on the running game and rely on Jackson’s passing, which wasn't that great either.
The Ravens' inability to move the ball efficiently forced Jordan Stout to deliver multiple powerful punts to keep the Jets' offense pinned deep in their own territory.
Baltimore got multiple opportunities to score, but they had to settle for a field goal three times. The Jets were in catching distance until the final few minutes due to the Ravens’ inefficiency near the end zone.
