Ravens Could Go Many Directions With Lamar Jackson Contract Extension

One thing matters more than anything this offseason for the Baltimore Ravens: get a new deal done with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

There are several reasons the Ravens need to get a deal done quickly with Jackson. One, they want to lock him in with the team for a very long time; more importantly, the $74.5 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons needs to be reduced so Baltimore can make some moves in free agency.

Many Ravens fans are monitoring the situation to make sure the franchise is in a good place to get their top players back, but what if the Ravens don't get the deal done? What does it mean for Baltimore and Jackson?

Ravens insider discusses Lamar Jackson's contract extension situation

The Athletic's Ravens reporter, Jeff Zrebiec, gave some insights into the Jackson contract extension situation for fans. Zrebiec gave some scenarios on what could happen.

"There is, of course, some ambiguity about whether the Ravens can get a contract extension done with Jackson, whose $74.5 million cap number needs to be addressed for Baltimore to have any flexibility to keep its own free agents or add outside ones. But there’s no ambiguity about how the Ravens are approaching the situation."

"Owner Steve Bisciotti made clear earlier this offseason that the Ravens are prioritizing an extension. If they can’t agree to one, they will add void years to Jackson’s deal to lower his 2026 cap number and create space. Via either scenario, Jackson’s contract will be addressed, and his current cap number won’t stand in the team’s way of making meaningful additions."

Many believe that if the Ravens are forced to void years of the deal, it might be a bad look for contract negotiations, since Jackson only has two more years left on it. Zrebiec does say that even if an extension doesn't get done, the above sentence is something Ravens fans shouldn't think about with both sides on solid ground.

"After a tumultuous 2025 season, Jackson and the Ravens, by all accounts, are in a good place. He was involved in both the head coach and offensive coordinator search. He’s communicated with Bisciotti and DeCosta, and he’s been in regular contact with Minter and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle."

Ravens fans would prefer the team to get something done with Jackson, so this storyline doesn't linger too long, and they can get other deals done, like center Tyler Linderbaum. Baltimore shouldn't worry, as the Ravens are going to let their two-time NFL MVP walk.

