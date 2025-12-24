Ravens Bracing for Brutal Blow if Lamar Jackson Sits

Baltimore’s season has reached a fragile point, and everything hinges on the health of Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens’ narrow loss to New England did more than dent their record. It exposed how thin the margin is when their franchise quarterback is unavailable.

Jackson’s latest injury adds to a long list of physical setbacks and leaves Baltimore facing a harsh reality with playoff chances fading fast.

With two games left and little room for error, the Ravens are preparing for the possibility that their most important player may not be able to carry them through the final stretch.

Lamar Jackson’s Injury Deepens a Season-Long Struggle

The moment that shifted Baltimore’s outlook came late in the first half against New England. Jackson was scrambling, gave himself up and absorbed a knee to the lower left side of his back from Patriots safety Craig Woodson.

He immediately showed discomfort and never returned. After being labeled questionable at halftime, Jackson attempted to throw but reacted in visible pain. He was officially ruled out during the second half.

Coach John Harbaugh initially described the injury as “a bruise of some kind,” adding,

“I don't know how serious it'll be. We'll have to find out over the next couple of days.”

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stiff arms New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Jackson’s frustration was unmistakable. “I gave myself up, and I got kneed in the back. I can't finish the game with my guys. It's BS,” he said.

That setback followed months of physical wear and tear. Jackson missed three games earlier in the season with a hamstring issue and dealt with knee, ankle, and toe injuries that limited his practice availability for weeks.

The broader numbers explain why his absence is so damaging. Baltimore is 76-29 with Jackson as its starter since 2018 and just 5-11 without him.

This season, he is averaging 192.6 passing yards per game, twenty-sixth in the league, and 28.3 rushing yards per game, the lowest mark of his career.

Backup Plans, Playoff Math and a Narrow Path Forward

When Tyler Huntley took over against New England, Baltimore still had control of the game. The Ravens led 24-13 early in the fourth quarter, powered by Derrick Henry’s 128 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Huntley finished nine of 10 passing for 65 yards with no scores and no interceptions, but the offense stalled. A short loss on a lateral and a late fumble by Zay Flowers erased any chance of closing out the win.

Huntley remains the likely starter if Jackson cannot play. He owns a 6-9 career record as a starter and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2022, largely due to opt-outs.

Baltimore’s quarterback depth has been tested all season. Cooper Rush started two games, went 0-2, and threw four interceptions without a touchdown.

Huntley provided a short-term lift earlier with a win over Chicago, but managing games is not enough for a team built around Jackson’s unique skill set.

The standings only add pressure. Baltimore sits at 7-8 and can be eliminated with another loss or a Pittsburgh win.

The Ravens must win their final two games and get help elsewhere to stay alive. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken summed up Jackson’s difficult year, saying, “It's been hard. It's been a struggle.”

Jackson remains hopeful, stating, “Yeah, that's the goal,” when asked about returning.

Whether he can play or not, the Ravens are confronting a sobering truth. Without Jackson, their margin disappears, and a season once built on expectations now hangs by a thread.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!