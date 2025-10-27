Ravens HC Admits Error in Lamar Jackson Injury Report
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the team mishandled its injury report involving quarterback Lamar Jackson, calling the mistake “honest” and unintentional.
The Ravens initially listed Jackson as a full participant in last week's final practice before changing the designation to limited the next day.
The correction came after Baltimore realized Jackson had taken snaps with the scout team rather than the first offense, which under NFL rules qualifies as limited participation. The league is now reviewing the matter, but Harbaugh maintains there was no attempt to mislead anyone.
Harbaugh Addresses Reporting Mix-Up
Following Baltimore’s 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears, Harbaugh told reporters the error stemmed from a misunderstanding among the team’s medical and communications staff.
“Nobody’s trying to hide anything,” Harbaugh said. “There’s no advantage to be gained with that.”
Jackson, who missed his third straight game due to a right hamstring injury, had been listed as a full participant and as questionable for the Bears matchup. The next day, the Ravens ruled him out and clarified that his late-week practice status should have been “limited.”
The staff reasoned that Jackson had gone through all the drills and taken what they viewed as a full workload. However, the NFL’s policy specifies that any player who practices with the scout team rather than in his usual role with the starters must be listed as a limited participant.
Harbaugh emphasized that the mistake came from the medical side rather than the coaching staff.
“That’s in the training room and PR and the other side — medical side,” he said. “It’s not in the football side. But it’s an honest mistake. It really is an honest mistake.”
He added that once the team recognized the issue, the report was immediately corrected.
Rule Clarifications and On-Field Impact
Under league guidelines, a “full participant” designation applies only when a player completes 100 percent of his normal practice repetitions. Jackson’s session didn’t meet that standard since his snaps came exclusively with the scout team.
The league’s review of the situation is expected to determine whether Baltimore violated injury report rules, which exist to ensure competitive fairness and transparency for opposing teams, bettors and fans.
Baltimore’s late revision did affect outside perceptions of the matchup — the betting line shifted from nearly a touchdown in the Ravens’ favor to just a two-point spread once Jackson was ruled out.
Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson and delivered an efficient performance, completing 17 of 22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown while adding 53 rushing yards. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Baltimore, which improved to 2-5.
Chicago coach Ben Johnson said his team initially prepared for Jackson but quickly pivoted once notified of Huntley’s start.
“We always prepare for Lamar,” Johnson said. “Then when we found out he wasn’t playing, it was get ready for the next guy.”
Harbaugh said the Ravens had remained hopeful Jackson might return but ultimately chose caution with two games scheduled in five days. “We weren’t going to rule him out before we had to,” he said.
The Ravens expect Jackson to be evaluated again this week as they prepare for their next matchup against Miami.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!