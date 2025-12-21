Latest Injury Update on Ravens' Kyle Hamilton

The Baltimore Ravens could be getting a major defensive boost just in time for a season-defining showdown as they square up against the New England Patriots.

Kyle Hamilton had been tagged as questionable and was set to go through a pregame workout to see if he could give it a go. If cleared, it’s a big swing for Baltimore’s defense. He’s been a tone-setter in year four, stacking up 87 tackles, a sack, and two forced fumbles across 13 games.

We’ll get final clarity when the Ravens drop their inactive list around 6:50 p.m. ET before tonight's game.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) brings down Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The ankle issue popped up late in the week — no designation on Wednesday or Thursday before he was limited on Friday and slapped with the questionable tag. That late addition put his status firmly in the “game-time decision” bucket.

And this one matters. With rookie standout Teddye Buchanan lost for the year after tearing his ACL against the Bengals, the defense is already short-handed. Having Hamilton back would be a massive stabilizer on the back end — the kind of chess piece that lets Baltimore keep its full playbook open.

Kyle Hamilton Trending Toward Playing Despite Questionable Tag

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton is trending toward playing in Sunday night’s Week 16 showdown against the New England Patriots, even though he’s officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

“Ravens Kyle Hamilton, who popped up on the injury report this week with an ankle, is more likely to play than not, source said. But he’ll work out pregame and his status is not yet settled,” Rapoport posted on X.

#Ravens S Kyle Hamilton, who popped up on the injury report this week with an ankle, is more likely to play than not, source said. But he’ll work out pregame and his status is not yet settled. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2025

The Patriots have their set of injured players, too, and will be without a key defender in Robert Spillane.

If Hamilton, graded as the NFL’s No. 3 safety by Pro Football Focus, can’t go, Baltimore would have to reshuffle the secondary. Expect more slot reps from Malaki Starks and Ar'Darius Washington, with Starks creeping closer to the line and Washington rotating between deep and box duties.

For the Baltimore Ravens (7–7), this is one of those don’t-blink moments. They’re barely hanging onto AFC North hopes, with the Pittsburgh Steelers looming in Week 18 and linebacker depth already thinned by injuries.

Even at less than 100%, Hamilton’s instincts, communication, and play recognition are difference-makers. Especially under the Sunday night lights. His presence keeps the full defensive playbook open.

Bottom line: circle the inactive list about 90 minutes before kickoff. If Hamilton’s helmet is on, it could tilt the chess match and keep Baltimore’s razor-thin playoff margin intact.

