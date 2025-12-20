The Baltimore Ravens last game against the Bengals showed exactly why their run game is a force to be reckoned with. Derrick Henry carried the ball 11 times for 100 yards while Keaton Mitchell added 8 rushes for 66 yards.

Both backs looked sharp, physical, and relentless, wearing down a defense that had no answer for the Ravens’ physicality. In their upcoming battle against the Patriots, that same approach could be amplified even further.

With New England’s linebacker Robert Spillane ruled out due to a left ankle injury, the Patriots will be missing their leading tackler and signal-caller, opening a potential hole in their defensive game plan that Baltimore is likely to exploit.

Time of Possession and Physical Wear

With Spillane out, Jack Gibbens will likely be tasked with taking over the full signal-calling responsibilities. That puts a lot of pressure on a player who is stepping into a bigger role than usual, especially against a Ravens team coming off a fiery win.

This creates the perfect scenario for Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell to get more reps than normal. The Ravens can control the clock, tire out Gibbens, and test his decision-making by leaning heavily on the run game.

Expect Todd Monken to get creative with his play calling, mixing RPOs with dives and a balanced run-pass diet designed to keep the Patriots guessing while wearing them down physically and mentally.

Henry’s ability to punish defenders up the middle and Mitchell’s explosiveness on the edge give the Ravens a dual threat that forces linebackers to commit and opens up space across the field.

If the Patriots cannot match the Ravens’ physicality at the second level, Baltimore could dominate time of possession, controlling the flow of the game while keeping the ball out of the hands of their own defense. Monken’s creativity will be key, combining simple power runs with misdirection and play-action passes to exploit Gibbens’ inexperience in full signal-calling duties.

Forcing Mistakes With a Relentless Attack

The Ravens’ plan seems clear. Wear down the Patriots’ defense, force Gibbens into tough calls, and let Henry and Mitchell set the tone. As the game progresses, expect the Ravens to push tempo in bursts, mixing downhill runs with RPOs that allow them to read the defense in real time.

This approach not only tires out the defense but increases the likelihood of mistakes and blown assignments. Monken’s scheme has been effective this season in keeping defenses off balance, and against a Patriots unit missing a key piece of its linebacking corps, the Ravens have a prime opportunity to capitalize.

If Henry and Mitchell can sustain drives, the Ravens will control the game clock and momentum, keeping the Patriots off balance while steadily chipping away at the field position. Baltimore’s success will depend on execution and creativity, but the matchup favors a team built to dominate physically and mentally.

The Ravens could turn this injury to New England into a long night for the Patriots and a potential statement win for themselves.

