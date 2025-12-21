Three Storylines for Ravens' Primetime Matchup vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens rebounded in a big way with a shutout of a division rival last week and will face the first of three straight current division leaders to close out the season in Week 16 when the New England Patriots come to town for a primetime showdown.

There are several intriguing storylines surrounding another massively important matchup for the Ravens, who currently sit just one game back in the AFC North standings. Here are the top three.

Can Ravens make regular season home finale one to remember?

With no way of definitively knowing how their final two game of the regular season will play out, both of which will be on the road, this could very well be the Ravens' last time playing in front of their home fans until next preseason.

Given that fact and coupled with their 0-2 record in primetime home games this season and 3-5 overall record at M&T Bank season, marking the fewest in franchise history since 1998, they need to reward the Flock faithful with a strong outing against a familiar foe to keep their hopes of making the postseason and winning a third straight division title alive and within reach.

Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' interconference clash with the Detroit Lions will have gone final by the time their game against the Patriots kicks off, the Ravens could have a chance to ensure that their Week 18 regular-season finale road tilt with their archrivals will be for the AFC North crown with a win. With Lamar Jackson at quarterback, they have not only been one of the most entertaining teams in primetime but often have played their best under a national spotlight prior to this season.

Who will get their second win over a quality opponent?

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) rubs after the catch as Chicago Bears cornerback Nick McCloud (24) defends during the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Both the Ravens and Patriots have just one win over a team deemed a legitimate threat to contend for a Super Bowl this season. For the home team, it was their Week 8 thumping of the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears that essentially saved their season and sparked a five-game winning streak. It remains their only win over a team that currently has a winning record.

The Patriots, on the other hand, have a trio of wins over winning teams, but only their Week 5 triumph over their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, is looked upon as an impressive victory. Their wins over the Tampa Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers aren't viewed as highly, given the mercurial nature of both NFC South teams this season.

If the Ravens win, whether it's by a little or a lot, they've proven to the rest of the league that they truly are rounding into shape down the stretch and could be a force to be reckoned with come the postseason. For New England, a bounce-back from last week's epic collapse at the hands of the Bills would go a long way in reinstilling some of the belief in them and their ability to make a run at a Lombardi trophy this year that was lost when their 10-game winning streak was snapped at home.

Will Ravens continue to stay true to roots

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball in the first quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against the Bengals on the road last week, Baltimore brought the two things that both travel and lead to success late in the season: a strong running game and a dominant defense. They nearly rushed for 200 yards for the second game in a row and recorded their first shutout in almost a decade against what had been one of the hottest offenses in the league.

In this week's game, they'll be going up against another porous run defense in New England that just got gashed for 168 yards last week and has yielded over 100 on the ground in five straight games. Their defense will face a much stiffer challenge with a Patriots' offense led by second-year quarterback and prime MVP candidate, Drake Maye, that has scored 23-plus points in each of its last 11 games.

While one unit will be set up for potentially overwhelming success in his game, the other will face arguably its toughest test of the season to date. If they can collectively build off of last week's incredibly encouraging performance by establishing and sticking with the run of offense, proving that their pass rush resurgence is here to stay and isn't a fluke, as well as continuing to play top-down coverage at a high level, they will give themselves a tremendous chance to emerge victorious.

