Ravens Star Suffers Ankle Injury Before Patriots Game

The Baltimore Ravens got some bad news heading into their Week 16 matchup against the 11-3 New England Patriots. Star safety Kyle Hamilton was injured during practice and is now listed for "questionable" for the game, according to a post by the team.

The Ravens have been dealing with a variety of injuries all week. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a mid-week practice, typical for the veteran who is given additional rest days, but was apparently told to sit out with "flu like" symptoms. Defensive tackle John Jenkins is similarly listed as questionable for the Patriots showdown after exhibiting similar symptoms to Jackson.

Game status vs. Patriots pic.twitter.com/QyxE0cytu0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2025

While Jenkins and Jackson are expected to be in top shape by game time, its unclear if the Hamilton will be available. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was also listed as questionable on the injury report, and did not participate in one practice this week, due to a knee/ ankle injury.

Initially drafted by the team in 2022, Hamilton is a key piece of the Ravens' defense, recording 87 tackles (46 solo) and one sack this season. His best season so far came in 2024, where he recorded 107 tackles (77 total) and two sacks. He signed a four-year, $100 million extension ahead of the beginning of this season.

Ravens Need to Play Well vs. Patriots

The Patriots will present a challenge to the Ravens, who look to avoid setting the franchise record for most home losses in a single season. New head coach Mike Vrabel has revived a team that went 4-13 in 2024, turning them back towards being the powerhouse Ravens fans remember all too well.

It won't be easy to stop young quarterback Drake Maye, especially if Hamilton does not play. The Ravens struggled defensively to begin the season, but have bounced back to second place in the AFC North, with a 7-7 record.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) brings down Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Earlier in the season, Hamilton addressed the issues and reaffirmed his belief in both himself and his teammates.

"Yeah, I mean it's it's it's football. Like at the end of the day, this National Football League, the best players in the world," he said at the time. "You know, we hold ourselves to a standard, but you know, they're going to make plays, we're going to make plays. Um, we just got to make more plays than they do."

Fortunately for the Ravens, the safety is well known for his work ethic and will be doing anything he can to make sure he plays.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!