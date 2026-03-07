Ravens On SI Staff Reacts to Massive Maxx Crosby Trade

The Baltimore Ravens made the biggest and boldest move of the offseason thus far by reportedly agreeing to a blockbuster trade to acquire two-time All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for their first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts.

Although the deal can't officially go through until the start of the new league year, the fact that the general manager Eric DeCosta is not only willing but actually following through with it has sent shockwaves throughout the NFL world and sends a clear message because of how far it deviates from their longstanding organizational philosophy.

For the first time in the Ravens' 31-year history, the franchise will use a first-round pick to trade for a player.



Baltimore acquires Maxx Crosby after a season in which it recorded its fewest sacks in 15 years. https://t.co/MuwteM77aS — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 7, 2026

The dedicated staff writers at Ravens On SI are among the countless pundits who have shared their thoughts on the trade and what it means for the team in the reactions below.

Adding Crosby is an absolute game-changer for Ravens

There's no prospect in this or next year's draft that could do more to increase the Ravens odds of finally being able to get over the hump and maximize their current Super Bowl window than Crosby could, so just on that basis alone, this move is worthwhile. After seeing what losing the tide that raised all ships in their defensive front last season, when two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Maduibuike was lost to a neck injury, the front office ensured that the pass rush would not only avoid suffering a similar tragic fate but get a major boost.

As this year's draft grows near, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that one of the top edge rusher prospects would fall into the Ravens' lap at No. 14 overall, and there aren't any interior defensive linemen who'd warrant being taken in the top 15 or even 20 picks. Since there's no guarantee that they would've been able to trade back, DeCosta and the rest of the team's top brass drummed up the courage to make a bold move to land a bona fide difference-maker instead of being pigeonholed into taking the top guard, best remaining wide receiver or cornerback.

While the Ravens have drafted and developed Pro Bowl outside linebackers over the past decade, with Crosby, they have their first truly elite game-wrecker on the edge of their defense since the heyday of future Hall of Famer and franchise all-time sack leader Terrell Suggs. He will be key in helping new head coach Jesse Minter's defense do something they've struggled to do in some of the biggest games during the Jackson era, close out games and not blow late leads because he's capable of coming up with clutch finishing plays. - Josh Reed

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is a monumental trade for the Ravens and might go down as one of the biggest ones they have ever made. Crosby brings five Pro Bowls and 69.5 career sacks with him to Baltimore, a much-needed aspect of this struggling defense. Last year, they just had 30 sacks total, with their defensive tackle, Travis Jones, having the most sacks on the team with five. The biggest need for this roster has been edge rusher, and it had to be addressed.

The @Ravens will have @CrosbyMaxx making plays like these for them next season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/73yi0XGNqQ — NFL (@NFL) March 7, 2026

DeCosta should be applauded for what he did, as he is not known for being aggressive like this, as this is the most aggressive move in arguably franchise history. This move has the potential to be the best or worst one in Ravens history. It feels like a home run, so let's just believe this is the case. - Anthony Miller

The Ravens are clearly in win-now mode, and a move for Crosby shows exactly that. Baltimore has always thrived when its front seven can consistently generate pressure, and last season didn’t feel like a true representation of Ravens football. They had to scrape for stops rather than dictate games defensively. Adding Crosby changes that immediately.

When the pass rush is creating pressure, the secondary becomes much more effective, which has historically been the formula for Baltimore’s defense. Crosby is a legitimate game-changer, and two first-round picks feel worth it, especially if this isn’t the only move the Ravens make. It’s a strong start for Baltimore and arguably the first major shake-up of the offseason, right up there with Trent McDuffie being moved to the Los Angeles Rams. - Ca'ren Franklin

