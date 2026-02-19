Ravens Can't Afford to Lose Rashod Bateman Despite Down Year

A few Baltimore Ravens players might benefit from leaving the team and starting over with another team.

One name in particular that might be a cut or trade candidate this offseason for the Ravens is cornerback Marlon Humphrey. He has been the subject of a lot of trade and cut talks, but that's not one that would hit the top spot.

On offense, the Ravens are looking for fresh faces to give the unit a boost after a very average season, ranking 16th in total offense. Fans might look at one player they would be okay moving on from, but can't afford to lose just yet.

Rashod Bateman could use a change from Ravens, but the team can't do it

ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz shared his list of one player on each team that could use a change of scenery from their current teams. Schatz listed wide receiver Rashod Bateman for the Ravens.

"The idea that Bateman needs a change of scenery might be unexpected considering the Ravens signed him to a three-year, $36.75 million extension before the 2025 season. But he had a very disappointing campaign, with just 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns," he wrote.

"A part of his problem last season was that opponents treated Bateman as the Ravens' WR1 because Zay Flowers was in the slot being covered by a nickelback. Bateman just isn't good enough to get away from that coverage, and he might flourish with a new team for whom he can be more of a complementary player," Schatz continued.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

There wouldn't be a lot of Ravens fans that would be too upset to see Bateman leave, especially after the kind of season he had with Baltimore last year. This is a guy who had over 700 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 and completely fell off a cliff in 2025.

The concern with moving on from Bateman is that the Ravens need him badly. Their wide receiver position is not exactly deep and needs everyone they can get. DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent, leaving Bateman as WR2 with Flowers until they add someone else through trade, free agency, or the NFL Draft.

Last year could be considered an off year for Bateman as he worked through injuries, and let's face it, Flowers was the only receiver who even got over 400 yards on the year, so no one in the room really had a good year. The Ravens have to give Bateman time to recover and get back to the guy who showed so much promise in 2024.

Plus, the financial situation would be a nightmare for the Ravens if they moved on from Bateman. Should Baltimore decide to move on from the wide receiver, they would take either an $8 million or $11 million cap hit if released before June 1, depending on when they did it, and a $5 million hit if they trade him before June 1, according to Spotrac. Baltimore wouldn't save money by moving on from Bateman until 2027.

It appears that the Ravens and Bateman are stuck together for at least one more year, but give him a chance to grow within new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's system, and he could surprise some people in the 2026 season.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!