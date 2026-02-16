Ravens 5 Biggest Positions of Need Entering the Offseason

After finishing with an 8-9 record in 2025, it's easy to assume there are multiple positions the Baltimore Ravens are going to have to address.

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was brought in to address many of the defense's problems, including a lack of a pass rush and the unit's overall 24th-ranked total defense. The offense has its fair share of depth concerns that, if not addressed, could really hurt the franchise.

There are five key positions the Ravens must address in the offseason to try to get back to their winning ways. If they are unable to do that, this Baltimore team could be in serious trouble in 2026.

Offensive Guards

This position was the biggest problem on the Ravens a year ago, with left guard Andrew Vorhees and right guard Daniel Faalele struggling mightily all season. Emery Jones Jr. could be an option to start with Faalele being a free agent, but Baltimore must make sure they can fill one of those positions with a great guard in free agency or the NFL Draft. Center Tyler Linderbaum is a top priority for the Ravens in free agency, so his asking price might force the team to use the draft to find a guard.

Edge Rusher

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dre'Mont Jones | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Ravens' top edge rusher, Dre'Mont Jones, is a free agent this offseason, as is Kyle Van Noy, but even with them, the Ravens had just 30 sacks in 17 games last year, with only two other NFL teams having fewer than them. Baltimore must get aggressive in the offseason in finding a premier edge rusher, whether that is Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson. Minter can't mess around at the position and get some much-needed help there.

Wide Receiver

Zay Flowers is by far the best receiver on the team, as he had 1,211 yards in 2025, but the second leading wide receiver in yards in 2025 was DeAndre Hopkins, who had just 330 yards. Rashod Bateman was basically non-existent, and Hopkins is a pending free agent, which means the Ravens must find a viable WR2 to help Flowers out. Everyone knows how important this offseason is for ensuring Lamar Jackson has everything he needs to succeed.

Cornerback

Marlon Humphrey is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career after allowing a career-high 920 yards, while Nate Wiggins played decently, and Chidobe Awuzie is a free agent. The Ravens must decide whether to cut/trade Humphrey or keep him for another season. Regardless, Baltimore needs a contingency plan in case Humphrey leaves or plays poorly, and to replace Awuzie, so expect the Ravens to use the draft to do so.

Offensive Tackle

The problems at the guard positions also exposed that the Ravens have overall issues with their offensive line. Looking at the tackle position, while Ronnie Stanley is still a great left tackle, he is 31 and starting to see more injuries. It might be a good decision for Baltimore to start looking for a potential successor in the draft to develop over the next couple of years.