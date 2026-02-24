Ravens Make Market-Setting Offer to Tyler Linderbaum

The Baltimore Ravens are ready to get their up-close evaluations in at the NFL Combine, but their already-active offseason has already produced a litany of questions. They've replaced their entire coaching staff, but not every concern can be addressed just yet.

Still, that didn't stop Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta from having to field concerns about where the franchise stands amidst their attempt to re-sign star center Tyler Linderbaum to a second contract. He is, after all, one of the most notable figures set to his the NFL's free agent market, let alone the most valuable Raven with the potential to depart, and demanded more attention than nearly all of his recent and upcoming teammates during media availability with the Baltimore executive.

DeCosta revealed his intentions in attempting to retain Linderbaum, telling the press that he's remained engaged in conversation with the center since the end of the season over a month ago, and that he'd tendered a "market-setting offer" to someone he believed to be the best at his position in the league.

Eric DeCosta has revealed that the Ravens have made Tyler Linderbaum a market setting offer to remain in Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/d8jdJALGKR — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) February 24, 2026

DeCosta's evidently looking to do right by his player in gifting him the long-term security he's been striving for, shutting down any speculation that he'll be franchise or transition tagging the up-and-comer.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, the ball is in Linderbaum's court. The franchise needs him more than he needs them by this point, as they spent the final year of his initial rookie contract refusing to pay him like the player that DeCosta swears he's become.

What's Next for the Ravens?

As messy as this dilemma's gotten, Linderbaum remains the Ravens' top priority. Even with their defense in desperate need of a pass-rush, the already-hurting offensive line can't afford to lose its literal centerpiece, and that was evident over the course of the regular season. He made his desire to re-sign known, but no deal worthy of his already-impressive resume arrived in a timely manner.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Ravens will have to wait until March 11 for the free agency signing window to open to officially make amends with their stud of a draft pick. He'll be sure to field offers from outsiders, too, if he's as set on capitalizing on his market value, so consider this the Ravens' letting everyone know where they stand in their intent to bring him back.

The squad has other matters to tend to in the meantime, with the ongoing combine and Lamar Jackson's own extension talks expected to continue as central storylines over the next few weeks. The number that the Ravens have floated to Linderbaum remains a secret, but fans should hope that he's willing enough to stay with the team initially drafted him to hear Baltimore out.

