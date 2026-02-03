Ravens' Return to Playoffs Considered Among League's Likeliest

For as much as the 2025 Baltimore Ravens frustrated their already-exasperated fan base, the masses may come to appreciate some of the silver linings that emerge from the franchise's recent low point.

The organization certainly came across as honest with themselves after the season ended in a disappointing 8-9 record, with team majority owner Steve Bisciotti wasting no time in signaling his intolerance for mediocrity. He fired longtime head coach John Harbaugh two days after the squad's unfortunate regular season finale, and stood tall by his reasoning in explaining his rationale to reporters a week later before clarifying the specific qualities he's looking for in Harbaugh's heir.

They still have a few months before they have to settle agreements with free agents, where the front office's willingness to spend money will really be tested, but they've done well to set the 2026 roster up for success within the offseason's first month. New head coach hire Jesse Minter will have a draft pick right in the middle of the first round, a nice change for a team used to picking near the end of each round, as well as the multiple-time MVP headlining any contending dreams.

Jan 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Sashi Brown, Jesse Minter, and Eric DeCosta speak at an introductory press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

The excited coach will stick to defensive play-calling in taking over the Ravens, but it remains in his best interest to do whatever it takes to make Lamar Jackson's job easier entering the fall. A safer offense for the franchise face on top of a revitalized defense could be more than enough for this group to take full advantage of the easier schedule they have to look forward to, making their odds of returning to the postseason look like some of the best compared to other losing teams around the NFL.

Agreeing with the Experts

Pro Football Focus certainly thinks so, with their writers ranking the Ravens alongside the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions as those with the best chances of bouncing back next season. Despite the flaws that remain among Jackson's band of pass-catchers and blockers, supporting a player of the quarterback's caliber will, in all likelihood, lead to much more inspiring results in the future.

And doing what it takes to aid his effort doesn't have to be limited to adding improved offensive linemen or more trustworthy receivers. The shaky defense that he came to expect led to numerous unnecessary shootouts, would benefit from a known ceiling-raiser, with Minter having made a name for himself by stifling others regardless of the pieces he's left with.

"The hiring of new head coach Jesse Minter should aid the Ravens with their biggest weakness from 2025. Minter, a defensive-minded coach, will aim to shore up a unit that didn't look like a typical Baltimore defense this past season," PFF's Zoltan Buday wrote.

"Minter comes from the [Los Angeles] Chargers, whose defense allowed a 41.3% success rate in 2025 — sixth best in the league. The Ravens' unit ranked 14th (43.4%). Baltimore's defense struggled with an inability to generate pressure, doing so on just 32.1% of plays, which ranked 29th in the league. Minter’s Chargers defense ranked 14th, with a 38.2% pressure rate."

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ravens' most recent defense was unimpressive all-around, but if there's one aspect that they sorely missed from squads of old, it was in the pass-rush. They were among the league's worst at pressuring opposing quarterbacks, having to sit and watch as stars threw dots to their own weapons with ease all game for the majority of the regular season. Only two other teams secured fewer sacks than the Ravens' final total of 30, with nary a contributor surpassing five takedowns on the season.

Minter may lack any head coaching experience, but he has the resume to suggest that he's the man to reawaken the defensive spirit of the Ravens. He, as well as a bolstered supporting cast to alleviate Jackson's weight, has started to excite Baltimore for good reason.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!