Ravens' Lamar Jackson Snaps Back at Critics

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson, seems to have been missing the spark ever since he returned from his hamstring injury. His performances haven’t been anywhere close to the standard he has set for himself.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night, Jackson coughed up the ball three times, two fumbles and an interception, completing just 17 of 32 passes for 246 yards and no touchdowns.

The two-time NFL MVP has now gone three consecutive games without throwing a touchdown pass for the first time in his career. The failure has led to criticism from fans. Although a QB of Jackson’s caliber gets a lot of backlash, one incident caught the Ravens’ superstar’s eyes.

One user posted a picture of Jackson sitting on the sidelines with his hands on his head on X. The tweet gained a lot of traction, accumulating over 500,000 views and 2,100 likes.

“Can we all agree that Lamar Jackson is at the very least a little overrated?” The caption read.

The Ravens QB fired back at the critic with a sharp one-word response.

“Sayless,” Jackson wrote.

Sayless🤣 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 29, 2025

Lamar Jackson on His Offensive Struggles

In his postgame interview, Jackson was far more vocal than in his social media response. He was asked about his three turnovers, which set the foundation for the loss.

"I can't describe the level of frustration,” Jackson said. “You know, I'm ticked off. It's not even frustration. I'm just mad because, like I said, we can't have that. And turnovers is a big part of winning or losing games, and turning the ball over, giving them an extra possession. This is the outcome."

Jackson urged the offensive unit to stay consistent while taking responsibility for the missed throws. The Ravens QB said he doesn’t miss those passes in practice, and that should be the case in the game as well.

He refused to accept injuries as an excuse, insisting that his physical limitations weren't the primary culprit in his struggles.

Teammate Kyle Hamilton defended Jackson following the QB’s disappointing outing. He was asked how surprising it was to see Jackson miss typically easy throws.

“Yeah, I mean it's one of those days, you know, that you have and defense had a lot of those days early in the year and, you know, we aren't pointing the finger at anybody." Hamilton said.

The Ravens' safety said it’s the same Lamar despite the challenging phase, and that’s what the team needs. He went on to draw parallels between Jackson and the four-time NBA champion, LeBron James, saying even the best have a night off.

